The Groesbeck Group Named America's Best for 6th Year in a Row

The Groesbeck Group at Compass has been named once again one of America’s most productive real estate teams for 6th year in a row.

Anacortes, WA, June 13, 2021 --(



The Groesbeck Group ranked number 20 for the state of Washington for small teams by transaction sides and number 13 for small teams by volume for the 2021 rankings.



“We are honored to be named on this ranking of the state's top residential real estate brokers,” said Ms. Groesbeck, Managing Broker for The Groesbeck Group. “It represents the time and effort that we put into each client that we serve and years of dedication to customer service, education, and professional achievements. We are very grateful to our clients for our success.”



Taby Perron

360-899-5027



thegroesbeckgroup.com



