Locus AG Launches Second Line of Carbon-Accelerating Soil Probiotic Technologies with Added Phosphorus Benefits

New Pantego™ microbial soil amendment gives farmers the upper hand in crop performance and environmental impact across wider temperature ranges.

Solon, OH, June 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Farmers searching for solutions to boost on-farm profitability and sustainability now have access to Pantego™, a next-generation soil probiotic technology hitting the U.S. agriculture market for the 2021 season. Locus Agricultural Solutions® (Locus AG), a certified B Corp™, developed the line of non-GMO microbial soil amendments to provide industry-leading agronomic and environmental benefits, with the potential to increase on-farm return on investment by two to three times. Pantego has added flexibility for use in cooler temperature soils and unlocks phosphorus-mobilizing features that are crucial for crops.

Pantego is a line expansion of Locus AG's award-winning soil probiotic technologies that can accelerate carbon sequestration, boost crop yields and increase the uptake of crop nutrients. Its free-living microorganism provides superior performance in mobilizing phosphorus into a plant-available form. The product has proven to be highly successful in soybeans and can be utilized in colder climates—driving interest from row crop farmers across the Midwest. It also has impressive impact on young trees, which has made it an attractive option for pistachios and walnut farmers in California, along with citrus farmers in Florida.

"Every farming operation has its own unique situation, which is why we customize our soil amendments to make sure they're the most effective technology available with the highest value that meet specific needs," said Grant Aldridge, CEO of Locus AG. "Using Pantego either at-planting or early in the growing season has shown significant benefits in enhancing nutrient uptake and delivering those elements at early plant stage development. Both are must-haves for on-farm profitability."

Locus AG initially made headlines for its commercialization of Rhizolizer® Duo, a dual microorganism treatment that can boost farmers' revenue potential and qualifies them for carbon markets by acting as a carbon-accelerating practice change. The new Pantego product launch has many of the same features and works synergistically with Rhizolizer Duo. The two products from Locus AG can be used sequentially in an integrated program with multifaceted advantages.

"Water management, fertilizer use optimization and nutrient availability are all extremely crucial factors in a successful growing season, and our tailored soil probiotic technology programs help advance field performance past any other soil treatments in the market," Aldridge said.

Pantego offers farmers superior application flexibility. It can be applied as a liquid in-furrow at time of planting or as a post emergence through irrigation; and is also available as a dry product for hopper box application at planting. These wide windows of application provide early season root development and ensure farmers can have a high-yield growing season. To learn more about the new product line, visit LocusAG.com/Pantego.

About Locus Agricultural Solutions®

Locus Agricultural Solutions ® (Locus AG) is an agtech B Corp™ and innovator member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development that is helping to solve the interrelated challenges of climate change and food security. Its innovative, award-winning microbial soil "probiotic" technologies and CarbonNOW™ program give farmers a new way to boost yields, profit and accelerate carbon sequestration while reducing operating costs and environmental impact. The company's success has received global recognition, including being named a Top 100 North America Winner by Red Herring, one of the Top New 50 Startups to Watch by Cleantech Group and winner of NREL's Industry Growth Forum Outstanding Venture Award. Locus AG gets its core scientific capabilities from its parent company, Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), an Ohio-based, globally recognized green technology company. For more information, visit LocusAG.com.

