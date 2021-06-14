Lucky n Love Travel Has Received a Wedding Planner Certification

Roswell, NM, June 14, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Lucky n Love Travel is pleased to announce that the owner, Michele Botnick, has earned earned the Wedding MBA certification in wedding planning.
Lucky n Love Travel is excited by this honor, and thrilled that they have added another credential to their portfolio to better help their clients plan amazing destination & elopement weddings.
Lucky n Love Travel specializes in helping couples plan those once in a lifetime special experiences.
Lucky n Love Travel helps all couples plan a destination wedding, honeymoon, romantic getaway, wedding elopement, vow renewal, and a proposal trip.
Michele, the owner stated; "I am thrilled to add this certification to the others I have achieved. A certification as a wedding planner in addition to my certification as a Destination Wedding Specialist, will offer my couples an enhanced planning experience."
If you wish to plan a special destination or elopement wedding, Lucky n Love Travel is ready to help you.