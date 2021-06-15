Steve Muehler Debt Capital Markets to Fully Reopen Monday

Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Steve Muehler’s Debt Capital Markets, formerly the “Private Placement Debt Markets,” will fully reopen on Monday Morning.

Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2021 --(



Los Angeles, CA, June 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- According to Steve Muehler, "The Pandemic gave great opportunities to address our Infrastructure and expand on our education while the Pandemic played itself out. During the Pandemic grew by adding a complete insurance department for Personal, Small Business and Corporation Insurance products and services; we launched our Paralegal Services division for Attorneys, Companies and Private Citizens; we have the Bail Bonds division opening this Summer and the Residential Real Estate Sales & Finance division this Fall. In the Debt Markets right now, we expect a near repeat of 2019 where Private Debt Funds raised approximately $120 Billion USD globally in private debt capital. We believe our 'Asset Backed Debt Securities' division and Investor Relations Portal will be amongst the fastest growers in the industry here the second half of 2021."

Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets - does not include any Brokerage or Broker Dealer operations. More information can be found at Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com & Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com.

The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the "Private Placement Markets") is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.

