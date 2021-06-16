Press Releases Ooh! Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Ooh! Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: E-GRIP, Fitness Device to Connect to Exercise Apps on Your Smartphone, Has Launched on Kickstarter

Ooh! Inc., founded in February 2021, has started raising support for its new product "E-GRIP" on Kickstarter, a crowdfunding platform, from May 31, 2021.

Tokyo, Japan, June 16, 2021 --(



Key Points about E-GRIP



- Next Generation Fitness device

The E-GRIP is a fitness device that connects to a smartphone app. In recent years, when corona has restricted outside activity, exercising at home has become the norm. It is easy to get started, but it does not last long at all. This is where E-GRIP comes in. The E-GRIP makes it easy for clients to start exercising anytime, anywhere by connecting to the app on their smartphone.



- Turn Home into a Training Gym

Exercising at home can be quite tedious, involving clearing away furniture, laying out yoga mats, and putting them away when users are done. All clients need is the E-GRIP, install the dedicated app on their smartphone, and they are ready to go.



- The First App is the Boxing Fitness Called "Play Boxing"



Key Points about Play Boxing



- Clients can continue to enjoy hard-core fitness as if they were playing a rhythm game



It is like a rhythm game, and it is a fun way to get a real workout so clients can keep going. There are more than 80 songs, from rock to pop. All the exercise movements are original and created in accordance with the songs, so clients will never get bored.



- Efficient exercise supervised by a professional boxer



It is supervised by Mr. Johji Nogi, a former professional boxer himself, who was the training partner of former WBC World Flyweight Champion Daisuke Naito, and trained numerous boxers and martial artists such as Kaoru Uno, Hayato, Shuka Hamasaki and Daigo Higa.



About Sales

Ooh! Inc. has started pre-sales and fundraising on Kickstarter from May 31, 2021. The company will use the funds raised to make the E-GRIP mold and proceed with general sales. Tokyo, Japan, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Ooh Inc. has started raising support for a fitness device "E-GRIP (Exercise GRIP)" on Kickstarter. The E-GRIP is a next generation fitness product that connects to a smartphone apps.Key Points about E-GRIP- Next Generation Fitness deviceThe E-GRIP is a fitness device that connects to a smartphone app. In recent years, when corona has restricted outside activity, exercising at home has become the norm. It is easy to get started, but it does not last long at all. This is where E-GRIP comes in. The E-GRIP makes it easy for clients to start exercising anytime, anywhere by connecting to the app on their smartphone.- Turn Home into a Training GymExercising at home can be quite tedious, involving clearing away furniture, laying out yoga mats, and putting them away when users are done. All clients need is the E-GRIP, install the dedicated app on their smartphone, and they are ready to go.- The First App is the Boxing Fitness Called "Play Boxing"Key Points about Play Boxing- Clients can continue to enjoy hard-core fitness as if they were playing a rhythm gameIt is like a rhythm game, and it is a fun way to get a real workout so clients can keep going. There are more than 80 songs, from rock to pop. All the exercise movements are original and created in accordance with the songs, so clients will never get bored.- Efficient exercise supervised by a professional boxerIt is supervised by Mr. Johji Nogi, a former professional boxer himself, who was the training partner of former WBC World Flyweight Champion Daisuke Naito, and trained numerous boxers and martial artists such as Kaoru Uno, Hayato, Shuka Hamasaki and Daigo Higa.About SalesOoh! Inc. has started pre-sales and fundraising on Kickstarter from May 31, 2021. The company will use the funds raised to make the E-GRIP mold and proceed with general sales. Contact Information Ooh! Inc.

Yusuke Shiraki

+81-90-6484-1274



https://o-o-h.jp/en/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ooh! Inc.