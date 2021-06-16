Press Releases HostPapa Press Release

Receive press releases from HostPapa: By Email RSS Feeds: HostPapa Acquires Canadian-based LFC Hosting

Burlington, Canada, June 16, 2021 --(



Loose Footing Computing Limited (LFC Hosting) was founded in 1996 and began its web hosting journey in Regina, Saskatchewan, in 1998.



Since then, they’ve established data centres in Denver and Montreal, remaining true to their roots and offering low-cost website solutions. LFC Hosting has serviced tens of thousands of websites worldwide, providing Do-It-For-Me and Do-It-Yourself websites, domains, shared and VPS hosting, and colocation.



“LFC has always been committed to providing an extraordinary service to our customers,” said Robert Sauchyn, CEO of LFC Hosting. “We are pleased to have found the right partner to entrust with elevating that service to the next level by leveraging HostPapa’s exceptional capabilities and scale.”



“This year marks our 25th year of business and, over those years, our staff have been the backbone of our reputation for a high-quality hosting product and customer service,” added LFC Hosting’s Director, Andrew MacCorquodale. “We are pleased that many of our team members have transitioned to HostPapa as part of this transaction, providing continuity to our customers who, in many cases, have remained loyal to LFC over our entire history.”



“We’re happy to welcome LFC customers to the HostPapa family and want to assure them that we’ll go the extra mile to guarantee their satisfaction with our services. I would also like to congratulate Robert and Andrew for building a fantastic company with loyal customers,” said Jamie Opalchuk, HostPapa founder & CEO.



LFC Hosting customers can expect overall performance improvements as part of HostPapa’s capital investment plan in infrastructure.



About HostPapa

HostPapa (www.hostpapa.com), based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses across the globe that started its journey in 2006. HostPapa is committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24‑7 award‑winning multilingual customer support provided by a team of experts.



Contact information:

Name: Janis Pethybridge

Address: 5063 North Service Road, Suite 102, Burlington, Ontario, Canada L7L 5H6

Email: press@hostpapa.com

Website: www.hostpapa.ca Burlington, Canada, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- HostPapa Inc., a leading Canadian web hosting and cloud service provider for small and medium businesses (SMBs), has announced the acquisition of Canadian company LFC Hosting.Loose Footing Computing Limited (LFC Hosting) was founded in 1996 and began its web hosting journey in Regina, Saskatchewan, in 1998.Since then, they’ve established data centres in Denver and Montreal, remaining true to their roots and offering low-cost website solutions. LFC Hosting has serviced tens of thousands of websites worldwide, providing Do-It-For-Me and Do-It-Yourself websites, domains, shared and VPS hosting, and colocation.“LFC has always been committed to providing an extraordinary service to our customers,” said Robert Sauchyn, CEO of LFC Hosting. “We are pleased to have found the right partner to entrust with elevating that service to the next level by leveraging HostPapa’s exceptional capabilities and scale.”“This year marks our 25th year of business and, over those years, our staff have been the backbone of our reputation for a high-quality hosting product and customer service,” added LFC Hosting’s Director, Andrew MacCorquodale. “We are pleased that many of our team members have transitioned to HostPapa as part of this transaction, providing continuity to our customers who, in many cases, have remained loyal to LFC over our entire history.”“We’re happy to welcome LFC customers to the HostPapa family and want to assure them that we’ll go the extra mile to guarantee their satisfaction with our services. I would also like to congratulate Robert and Andrew for building a fantastic company with loyal customers,” said Jamie Opalchuk, HostPapa founder & CEO.LFC Hosting customers can expect overall performance improvements as part of HostPapa’s capital investment plan in infrastructure.About HostPapaHostPapa (www.hostpapa.com), based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is a web hosting and cloud services provider for small businesses across the globe that started its journey in 2006. HostPapa is committed to providing a complete array of enterprise-grade solutions to every business owner. These services, traditionally out of reach to smaller businesses, are offered in a one-stop shop, making it quick and easy for customers to select the services they need to grow. HostPapa backs these offerings with 24‑7 award‑winning multilingual customer support provided by a team of experts.Contact information:Name: Janis PethybridgeAddress: 5063 North Service Road, Suite 102, Burlington, Ontario, Canada L7L 5H6Email: press@hostpapa.comWebsite: www.hostpapa.ca Contact Information HostPapa

Emily Dean

905-315-3455



www.hostpapa.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HostPapa