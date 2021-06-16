Press Releases Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Press Release

Receive press releases from Cable Manufacturing & Assembly: By Email RSS Feeds: Torque Capital Portfolio Company, Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Has Acquired Glassmaster Controls

Bolivar, OH, June 16, 2021 --(



Dan Pappano, Chief Executive Officer, CMA commented, “Glassmaster is a perfect complement to CMA’s current product portfolio and its long-standing customer relationships allow CMA to strengthen our position in core markets while also expanding into new end markets. We are excited by the addition of Glassmaster as it amplifies CMA’s ability to provide highly engineered cable solutions to our valued customers, delivered on time and meeting the highest quality standards.”



Jonathan Saltzman, Managing Partner, Torque Capital Group, said, “Following our recent platform investment in CMA in April, we are pleased with the addition of Glassmaster which aligns well with our objective to strategically accelerate CMA’s ambitious growth plans through add-on acquisitions. Glassmaster’s capabilities, along with its recognized brand, reputation, and legacy, make it an excellent fit with our focus to further grow and diversify CMA’s ability to provide a broad portfolio of mission-critical motion control solutions to a variety of end markets.”



About Cable Manufacturing & Assembly

Safely connecting the world through excellence in cable assembly solutions since 1974, Cable Manufacturing & Assembly has become an industry leader in mechanical cables and controls. Its products include push-pull and pull-pull cables, safety/restraint cables and through acquisition, added electrical wiring harnesses in 2011. Known for providing application solutions through engineering support to its customers, CMA has continued to expand its product line and customer base in the automotive, marine and power sports industries, selling its products to the leading OEM’s within their respective industries. CMA recently launched its PerformaxTM line of control cables, offering a branded customizable solution that are designed for application driven performance.



About Torque Capital Group

Torque Capital Group is a lower-middle market private equity firm that takes an operational approach to investing in businesses at a critical inflection point. Torque deploys patient capital behind North American based manufacturing, niche / enthusiast branded products, and supply chain service companies, with a particular expertise in transportation markets. We serve as a resource to our portfolio company management teams, and offer strategic, operational, and financial resources to accelerate the building of long-term value for all stakeholders.



Media Contact:

Keith Lindsey, Vice-President Sales & Marketing

klindsey@cmacable.com

www.cmacable.com



Torque Capital Group Contact:

Jonathan Saltzman, Managing Partner

jsaltzman@torquecap.com

www.torquecap.com Bolivar, OH, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Cable Manufacturing & Assembly (“CMA”), a Torque Capital Group portfolio company, announced today that it has completed the purchase of Glassmaster Controls (“Glassmaster”), a designer and manufacturer of mechanical cables, controls, and actuation assemblies. Based in Kalamazoo, MI, Glassmaster has a rich history of providing high performance mechanical control products to market leaders in the heavy truck, recreational products and agriculture industries.Dan Pappano, Chief Executive Officer, CMA commented, “Glassmaster is a perfect complement to CMA’s current product portfolio and its long-standing customer relationships allow CMA to strengthen our position in core markets while also expanding into new end markets. We are excited by the addition of Glassmaster as it amplifies CMA’s ability to provide highly engineered cable solutions to our valued customers, delivered on time and meeting the highest quality standards.”Jonathan Saltzman, Managing Partner, Torque Capital Group, said, “Following our recent platform investment in CMA in April, we are pleased with the addition of Glassmaster which aligns well with our objective to strategically accelerate CMA’s ambitious growth plans through add-on acquisitions. Glassmaster’s capabilities, along with its recognized brand, reputation, and legacy, make it an excellent fit with our focus to further grow and diversify CMA’s ability to provide a broad portfolio of mission-critical motion control solutions to a variety of end markets.”About Cable Manufacturing & AssemblySafely connecting the world through excellence in cable assembly solutions since 1974, Cable Manufacturing & Assembly has become an industry leader in mechanical cables and controls. Its products include push-pull and pull-pull cables, safety/restraint cables and through acquisition, added electrical wiring harnesses in 2011. Known for providing application solutions through engineering support to its customers, CMA has continued to expand its product line and customer base in the automotive, marine and power sports industries, selling its products to the leading OEM’s within their respective industries. CMA recently launched its PerformaxTM line of control cables, offering a branded customizable solution that are designed for application driven performance.About Torque Capital GroupTorque Capital Group is a lower-middle market private equity firm that takes an operational approach to investing in businesses at a critical inflection point. Torque deploys patient capital behind North American based manufacturing, niche / enthusiast branded products, and supply chain service companies, with a particular expertise in transportation markets. We serve as a resource to our portfolio company management teams, and offer strategic, operational, and financial resources to accelerate the building of long-term value for all stakeholders.Media Contact:Keith Lindsey, Vice-President Sales & Marketingklindsey@cmacable.comwww.cmacable.comTorque Capital Group Contact:Jonathan Saltzman, Managing Partnerjsaltzman@torquecap.comwww.torquecap.com Contact Information Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Co., Inc.

Keith Lindsay

330-874-2900



cmacable.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Cable Manufacturing & Assembly