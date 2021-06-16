Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Receive press releases from Steve Muehler: By Email RSS Feeds: Steve Muehler – Paralegal Prepares for an Anticipated Record Number of Bankruptcy Filings.

Steve Muehler, a Registered Paralegal Member of the American Bar Association (ABA #05479183), today began preparing for what is believed to be a Record Setting Number of Bankruptcy Filings in California due to COVID-19.

Los Angeles, CA, June 16, 2021 --(



Los Angeles, CA, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- According to Steve Muehler, "As the State of California, along with other States, millions of Americans are going to find themselves saddled with COVID-Related housing debts from deferred rent and mortgage payments, new medical debt, and increased credit card and other debts that unfortunately cannot be repaid. A national pole show that sixty percent of respondents polled have new medical debt from the COIVD-19 Pandemic, with approximately ten percent incurring between $5,000 USD and $10,000 USD in new debt over the past year and a half. We believe as the rent and mortgage moratoriums come to an end, with student loans and other consumer debts becoming eligible for collections, and the long-term side affects suffered by many from the Virus continue, all of these factors will contribute to a record setting bankruptcy filing year, not just here in California, but nationwide."

