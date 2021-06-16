Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Registration is Now Open for Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021

SMi Group’s highly anticipated Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference will return to London for its 6th year this November.

London, United Kingdom, June 16, 2021 --(



Building on the success of last year, the 2021 event will gather senior military and industry professionals to discuss the developments driving the protection of armoured vehicle platforms and personnel. As the only armoured vehicles conference dedicated to survivability, this conference will be a key date for all those in the field.



Plus, the event will once again host a dedicated pre-conference Active Protection Systems Focus Day on the 15th November, which will provide detailed and exclusive insight into how leading nations are integrating APS into their existing and future vehicle fleets.



Interested parties should register by June 30 to take advantage of the £200 early bird discount: http://www.favsurvivability.com/PRCOMpr1



Highlights for 2021 Include:

- Listen to in-depth discussions which cover a diverse range of key survivability concepts

- Hear updates from senior programme managers about the latest survivability systems

- Learn about the most recent survivability developments and technologies from industry leaders in platform protection

- Meet and network with senior military personnel and leading industry professionals working in armoured vehicles survivability



Featured Speakers for 2021 Include:



- Brigadier Jon Swift, Head of Ground Manoeuvre Capability, British Army



- Major General Richard 'Ross' Coffman, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command



- Major General Charles Palu, Deputy Chief of Staff Plans & Programmes of the Army Staff, French Armed Forces



- Lieutenant Colonel James De St John-Pryce, Incoming Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army



- Lieutenant Colonel Damian Bailey, SO1 Heavy Forces, Capability Ground Manoeuvre Branch, British Army



More information about this event is available at http://www.favsurvivability.com/PRCOMpr1



Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021

Conference: 16th – 17th November 2021

Focus Day: 15th November 2021

London, United Kingdom



For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is pleased to announce the return of their Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference, which will return to London for its 6th year on 16th - 17th November 2021.Building on the success of last year, the 2021 event will gather senior military and industry professionals to discuss the developments driving the protection of armoured vehicle platforms and personnel. As the only armoured vehicles conference dedicated to survivability, this conference will be a key date for all those in the field.Plus, the event will once again host a dedicated pre-conference Active Protection Systems Focus Day on the 15th November, which will provide detailed and exclusive insight into how leading nations are integrating APS into their existing and future vehicle fleets.Interested parties should register by June 30 to take advantage of the £200 early bird discount: http://www.favsurvivability.com/PRCOMpr1Highlights for 2021 Include:- Listen to in-depth discussions which cover a diverse range of key survivability concepts- Hear updates from senior programme managers about the latest survivability systems- Learn about the most recent survivability developments and technologies from industry leaders in platform protection- Meet and network with senior military personnel and leading industry professionals working in armoured vehicles survivabilityFeatured Speakers for 2021 Include:- Brigadier Jon Swift, Head of Ground Manoeuvre Capability, British Army- Major General Richard 'Ross' Coffman, Director, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command- Major General Charles Palu, Deputy Chief of Staff Plans & Programmes of the Army Staff, French Armed Forces- Lieutenant Colonel James De St John-Pryce, Incoming Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army- Lieutenant Colonel Damian Bailey, SO1 Heavy Forces, Capability Ground Manoeuvre Branch, British ArmyMore information about this event is available at http://www.favsurvivability.com/PRCOMpr1Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021Conference: 16th – 17th November 2021Focus Day: 15th November 2021London, United KingdomFor delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Nisha Poyser Reid

020 7827 6020



http://www.favsurvivability.com/PRCOMpr1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend