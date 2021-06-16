Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PAWS NY Press Release

Receive press releases from PAWS NY: By Email RSS Feeds: PAWS NY Named an Official Charity Partner of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon

The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations like PAWS NY to raise funds to support their missions and services.

New York, NY, June 16, 2021 --(



The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City residents who are most at-risk of losing their pets due to physical and financial obstacles they face, with particular emphasis on low-income older adults and individuals living with illness or disability. Their programs and volunteers provide support to help keep pets in their homes with the people who love them and out of the shelter system.



“As New York City emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, PAWS NY is thrilled to be a part of such an iconic NYC tradition,” said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of the organization. “Serving as an official charity partner for the TCS New York City Marathon’s 50th anniversary is an honor, and we’re excited to work with our runners to raise funds to support vulnerable New Yorkers as they care for their animal companions. This is an amazing platform for hundreds of nonprofit organizations to raise awareness and funds toward their missions, and we cannot wait to cheer on our PAWS NY Team and all of the 33,000 runners hitting the city streets this Marathon Sunday.”



“Supporting charitable causes and organizations are a long-standing tradition of the TCS New York City Marathon as it serves as one of the world’s largest fundraising platforms,” said Christine Burke, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. “The marathon exemplifies the running community’s spirit of giving back, and no group demonstrates that more than the thousands who choose to run for charity. We are proud to support the efforts of the PAWS NY team and the positive impact they have made to their community.”



The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf. PAWS NY will participate in the TCS New York City Marathon Charity Partner Program, along with ten runners who will participate in the Marathon on Sunday, November 7, 2021. These runners will commit to raising critical funds on behalf of the organization, allowing PAWS NY to continue to help clients overcome the physical and financial limitations they face caring for their animal companions.



Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $350 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.



The 2021 TCS New York City Marathon will commemorate the race’s 50th running with runners from all over the world participating in-person and virtually. The marathon began in 1970 and has become one of the most anticipated annual mass sporting events in New York City. This year’s marathon will once again bring together people of all ages and abilities reflecting the resilience and strength of the running community.



About PAWS NY

The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.



About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org. New York, NY, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY was named an Official Charity Partner for the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place on November 7. This year serves as the 50th celebratory running of the marathon. PAWS NY will be among the more than 400 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world’s most popular marathon.The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City residents who are most at-risk of losing their pets due to physical and financial obstacles they face, with particular emphasis on low-income older adults and individuals living with illness or disability. Their programs and volunteers provide support to help keep pets in their homes with the people who love them and out of the shelter system.“As New York City emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, PAWS NY is thrilled to be a part of such an iconic NYC tradition,” said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of the organization. “Serving as an official charity partner for the TCS New York City Marathon’s 50th anniversary is an honor, and we’re excited to work with our runners to raise funds to support vulnerable New Yorkers as they care for their animal companions. This is an amazing platform for hundreds of nonprofit organizations to raise awareness and funds toward their missions, and we cannot wait to cheer on our PAWS NY Team and all of the 33,000 runners hitting the city streets this Marathon Sunday.”“Supporting charitable causes and organizations are a long-standing tradition of the TCS New York City Marathon as it serves as one of the world’s largest fundraising platforms,” said Christine Burke, Senior VP of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. “The marathon exemplifies the running community’s spirit of giving back, and no group demonstrates that more than the thousands who choose to run for charity. We are proud to support the efforts of the PAWS NY team and the positive impact they have made to their community.”The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf. PAWS NY will participate in the TCS New York City Marathon Charity Partner Program, along with ten runners who will participate in the Marathon on Sunday, November 7, 2021. These runners will commit to raising critical funds on behalf of the organization, allowing PAWS NY to continue to help clients overcome the physical and financial limitations they face caring for their animal companions.Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $350 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.The 2021 TCS New York City Marathon will commemorate the race’s 50th running with runners from all over the world participating in-person and virtually. The marathon began in 1970 and has become one of the most anticipated annual mass sporting events in New York City. This year’s marathon will once again bring together people of all ages and abilities reflecting the resilience and strength of the running community.About PAWS NYThe mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.About New York Road Runners (NYRR)NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org. Contact Information PAWS NY

Kimberly Green

212-203-4760 ext. 304



pawsny.org

NYRR Media Relations

Trina Singian

646.457.8953

tsingian@nyrr.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PAWS NY Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend