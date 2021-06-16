Learn How to Align and Launch Your Next Offer and Land Your Next Client, Four-Part Training Session Hosted by Lauren Turton

Press Releases Lauren Turton Press Release

The training will be streamed in the Soul Career Clarity Community and while the series is free to all, registration is required. Connect with Turton on Instagram at @LaurenTurton to get registration info. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to transform your business, connect to your soul-aligned offer and launch it to land your next client. San Diego, CA, June 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Lauren Turton, certified business coach and creator of Soul Career Clarity, will host an online four part series of training for business professionals looking to create their soul-aligned offer, how to launch that offer and how to land your next client in The Soul Aligned High Ticket System.Turton serves as a results-driven coach, providing business strategies for spiritual facilitators. With a client book of entrepreneurs who have taken these same steps, she displays exemplary public speaking abilities in all of her training materials.Over the course of this four part series, Turton will dive deep into the ways you can level up your business offerings so you can change the lives of your ideal clients. If you’re ready to create the assets needed to hit numbers like 10K, 20K, and 30K a month, then this series is for you.On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 1PM PST, Turton will kick off the series with the topic of “How to Overcome Your Limiting Beliefs Around Selling a High Ticket Offer.”The following weeks itinerary will be as follows:Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 1 PM PST: How to Create Your Soul Aligned Hight Ticket OfferWednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1PM PST: How to Launch your Hight Ticket Offer Using InstagramWednesday, July 7, 2021 at 1PM PST: How to Serve Your High Ticket ClientsThe training will be streamed in the Soul Career Clarity Community and while the series is free to all, registration is required. Connect with Turton on Instagram at @LaurenTurton to get registration info. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to transform your business, connect to your soul-aligned offer and launch it to land your next client. Contact Information Lauren Turton

