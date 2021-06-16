Black Belt Community Foundation Announces the 2021 Community Grant Cycle

Press Releases Black Belt Community Foundation Press Release

Selma, AL, June 16, 2021 --(



The BBCF invites organizations based in and serving Alabama’s Black Belt to apply for one-year grants for community-led activities. Grant awards will range from $500 to $3,000. The BBCF supports community efforts that will contribute to the strength, innovation, and success of Black Belt citizens and communities. BBCF seeks organizations engaging the Black Belt citizens in addressing community issues. In this round, grant awards will be available for project focusing on:



1. Community Economic Development that builds and strengthens community.

2. Education which focuses on reading literacy.

3. Health with an emphasis on healthy living, nutrition, and physical activity.



While following the CDC recommendations, the BBCF will host five Virtual Grant Seeking Workshops for the organizations who are interested in applying for a 2021 Community Grant. Attendance at one of the virtual workshops is mandatory to be considered for a 2021 Community Grant. The Virtual Grant Seeking Workshops will be held via Zoom on the following dates:



· Zoom, Thursday, June 17th from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm

· Zoom, Monday, June 21st from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

· Zoom, Tuesday, June 22nd from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

· Zoom, Thursday, June 24th from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm

· Zoom, Tuesday, June 29th from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm



Please contact Christopher Spencer at 205-499-8924 (cspencer@blackbletfound.org) or Erica Williams at 334-874-1126 ext. 111 (ewilliams@blackbeltfound.org) for more information about the workshops. The grant application link will be available at each virtual workshop and Black Belt Community Foundation’s Facebook page.



Grant applications are due on or before 12:00 PM (Noon) Central Time on Monday, July 12, 2021.



Daron Harris

256-592-9153



www.alabamaprman.com



