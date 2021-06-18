iPOP LA to Partner with NYCDA to Give Away Over $200,000 in College Scholarships

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2021 --(



Of the partnership, the decision comes as a fitting bridge of the success for iPOP LA participants and NYCDA students. Both organizations share a commitment to providing performers the opportunity to pursue a career in the arts and share famous alumni. Jacob Batalon, of Spider-Man fame, attended iPOP LA, the twice-annual talent event, before going on to complete his studies at NYCDA. Batalon serves as one of many alumni that have found success in their career after participation with both establishments.



Regarding the NYCDA scholarship opportunity for iPOP contestants, the prestigious conservatory shared the following:



“We are always grateful for our invitation to IPOP because we share their goals of providing educational opportunities for actors and helping launch their careers in the film and television and musical theater industries,” as stated by a representative of the NYCDA.



iPOP LA has served as a launchpad for the careers of the entertainment industry’s most notable rising stars, from Olivia Holt to Shameik Moore, Garrett Hedlund, Madelaine Petsch, and more. On the partnership with NYCDA, iPOPLA President, Kirsten Poulin, shared the following statement:



“iPOP! is proud to support NYCDA in their efforts to train and develop talented interested in the arts. We believe talent must not only have the desire and the connections, which iPOP provides, but also the foundation. NYCDA provides a strong base in which talent can grow, and many of our attendees have benefited greatly from their instruction at NYCDA,” as stated by Kirsten Poulin, iPOP LA President.



This year’s bi-annual iPOP LA event will take place at the Orlando World Center Mariott July 5 – 9. Over 500 performers will attend the 5-day showcase convention, with scholarship winners announced during the final nights’ awards ceremony.



About iPOP!

iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers looking for tomorrow’s stars.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

310.463.7560



About The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts

The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts enables students to define their unique brand as an actor by discovering who they are as a person. We practice a personalized approach to training that places acting and storytelling at the core--offering immersive, disciplined, and focused professional training programs designed to give students the tools and techniques they need for successful careers in today's industry. Our living curriculum develops every day, created and shaped by NYCDA's working actor instructors and student community to deliver a dynamic learning experience. The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts is an institutionally accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Theatre. NYCDA's Associate in Occupational Studies (AOS) degree programs in Film and Television Performance, and in Musical Theater Performance are registered by the New York State Board of Regents. Learn more about NYCDA at http://www.nycda.edu.



Follow NYCDA

https://www.facebook.com/ACT.NYCDA/

https://twitter.com/NYConservatory

https://www.instagram.com/nyconservatory/

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



www.ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



