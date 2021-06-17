Echem Consultants Announces Expansion - Engineer Your Best Career

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Echem Consultants LLC Press Release

EChem Consultants is a niche material science consultancy firm based in Poughkeepsie, NY, and encompasses an award winning team in the field of non-destructive evaluation techniques and diagnostics for the restoration and rehabilitation of the built environment works on some of the most prestigious projects in the country in the world of corrosion.

Poughkeepsie, NY, June 17, 2021 --(



EChem Consultants is a woman-owned business. Led by Gina Crevello, the company has long been associated with prestige projects in the world of corrosion science. Their projects run the gamut from NYC bridges to Boston Civil War Monuments.



For example, June 17, 2021, will mark the unveiling of the Shaw Gould Memorial at Boston Commons, one of many important projects that the EChem team have proudly collaborated on in the past few months.



Echem Consultants is a small team of forward-thinking engineers, that work hard to look below the surface offering non-invasive and non-destructive technology such as the MASPAR units, to assess and analyze the likelihood of "imminent defects" across a broad range of infrastructure and buildings.



“Literally, data at your fingertips, the MASPAR is simply rolling along both literally and figuratively doing its job while highly trained engineers extract, troubleshoot and collate a bevy of data that is more than deck surface deep. Over 20 inches deep to be more specific,” explains EChem’s Founder and Principal, Gina Crevello.



Of course there’s more to the machine than meets the eye, and the predictive data analysis does require above the average engineering skill set to comprehend. But, the results driven restoration and rehabilitation of tunnels, bridge decks and the myriad of manmade concrete surfaces that follow in MASPAR’s path are saving government entities and private developers hard cash on concrete durability studies and more importantly, the accuracy of need and varietal options of required restoration.



Mitigating disruption, avoiding unnecessary aggressive repairs while all the while embedding a solid scientific approach to the project at hand, when placed in knowledgeable hands the MASPAR unit ignites more than a little passion from material science engineers.



Over the past several years the company has enjoyed unprecedented growth, and at this time is seeking engineers that are keen to expand its base of talent.



“This is a super opportunity for motivated, hard-working individuals with a sincere interest in furthering their careers in corrosion science to advance their knowledge and enjoy putting their talents and education to work. It’s an exclusive chance to work with award winning veterans in the field of non-destructive evaluation techniques and diagnostics for the restoration and rehabilitation of our built environment,” explains Gina Crevello, Founder and Principal of this WBE and DBE Company.



EChem Consultants is a niche entity, trusted within the material science industry to handle everything from some of the most iconic structures and landmarks across the country to a diverse portfolio of significant infrastructure worldwide.



"One thing for sure. I can guarantee prospective applicants they will never be bored. We offer a ‘hands-on,’ positive learning environment for our valued staff where they get to work both on their own merit and also alongside some of the most learned minds in the industry. That I guess, makes EChem Consultants a unique place to ‘engineer your best career,’" elucidates Crevello.



Specs and contact info Field Engineer I/11 - United States - Indeed.com



About EChem:

About EChem:

Echem Consultants LLC is a material science consultancy whose primary focus is understanding material durability of the built environment. Our work includes diagnostics, analysis and repair of existing structures and advice on material selection, design and construction monitoring for new construction. Echem aims to assist owners, engineers, and architects on making durable choices for extending the life of structures. Echem Consultants is Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), Disadvantage Business Enterprise (DBE), and Small Business Enterprise (SBE). Visit us at www.echemconsultants.com and connect with us on Linkedin.com/company/echem-consultants-llc/ Contact Information Echem Consultants LLC

Nikki Alvin-Smith

607-434-4470



www.echemconsultants.com



