Press Releases St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Press Release

Receive press releases from St. Louis Area Diaper Bank: By Email RSS Feeds: St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Hires Two Team Members

Michelle Boatman and Jerrica Franks bring extensive experience to the growing organization.

St. Louis, MO, June 17, 2021 --(



Boatman will manage the nonprofit’s diaper and period supply programs, working with new and existing partner agencies to ensure all distribution programs run seamlessly. She brings nearly 25 years of experience in the health, wellness, and fitness industries. Prior to joining the Diaper Bank, Boatman worked with the Salvation Army and previously served as a lead supervisor for the Macon County Health Department’s HealthWorks program. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education/Community Health from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.



Franks brings a wide range of strategic capabilities to the nonprofit’s advocacy efforts. She will identify new and emerging policy trends, as well as engage partners and allies in the Diaper Bank’s advocacy initiatives. Prior to joining the nonprofit, Franks worked with numerous nonprofits including De La Salle, The Little Bit Foundation, and Beyond Housing. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations from Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia and her Master of Arts degree in Communications from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.



“Michelle and Jerrica bring strong leadership skills and extensive experience to their positions,” said St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Executive Director Muriel Smith. “The pandemic continues to drastically impact our community, making the need for diaper and period supplies at an all-time high. These two individuals are the perfect candidates to answer the immediate need while ensuring our organization’s future.”



Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need. The nonprofit is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need and “period poverty” in America. The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) – a program created in 2019 by the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank – ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity. For information, call (314) 624-0888. St. Louis, MO, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- St. Louis Area Diaper Bank recently hired Michelle Boatman as Program Manager and Jerrica Franks as Outreach & Community Engagement Manager.Boatman will manage the nonprofit’s diaper and period supply programs, working with new and existing partner agencies to ensure all distribution programs run seamlessly. She brings nearly 25 years of experience in the health, wellness, and fitness industries. Prior to joining the Diaper Bank, Boatman worked with the Salvation Army and previously served as a lead supervisor for the Macon County Health Department’s HealthWorks program. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education/Community Health from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois.Franks brings a wide range of strategic capabilities to the nonprofit’s advocacy efforts. She will identify new and emerging policy trends, as well as engage partners and allies in the Diaper Bank’s advocacy initiatives. Prior to joining the nonprofit, Franks worked with numerous nonprofits including De La Salle, The Little Bit Foundation, and Beyond Housing. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations from Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia and her Master of Arts degree in Communications from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.“Michelle and Jerrica bring strong leadership skills and extensive experience to their positions,” said St. Louis Area Diaper Bank Executive Director Muriel Smith. “The pandemic continues to drastically impact our community, making the need for diaper and period supplies at an all-time high. These two individuals are the perfect candidates to answer the immediate need while ensuring our organization’s future.”Founded in 2014, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank provides diaper access to the region’s low-income families, as well as raises community awareness about the causes and consequences of diaper need. The nonprofit is a member of the National Diaper Bank Network, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need and “period poverty” in America. The St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies (STL APS) – a program created in 2019 by the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank – ensures access to menstrual hygiene products, which allows full participation in daily life with dignity. For information, call (314) 624-0888. Contact Information St. Louis Area Diaper Bank

Muriel Smith

314-624-0888



www.stldiaperbank.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from St. Louis Area Diaper Bank