CareAdvisors’ Philosophy Behind Product Launches Shared with Chicago Startup Community

CareAdvisors product manager discussed his approach to the product development process with Built In Chicago.

“CareAdvisors invests a lot of time conducting research to identify gaps in the market and needs of users,” Kumar stated. “Our primary focus is always users and addressing their most pressing needs.” In the interview, he also emphasized the importance of being agile and how that enables the company to overcome challenges. Keys to success that Kumar included are adaptation and open communication with stakeholders.



The full article provides tips for an effective product launch and can be accessed under the News tab on the company website at care-advisors.com.



About CareAdvisors

Chicago, IL, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In a recent interview with Built In Chicago, CareAdvisors Product Manager Mrinal Kumar shared insights on the product development process. Built In Chicago, an online community for Chicago startups and tech companies, has published a May 2021 article: "The Perfect Product Doesn't Exist. Here's Why That's a Good Thing."

"CareAdvisors invests a lot of time conducting research to identify gaps in the market and needs of users," Kumar stated. "Our primary focus is always users and addressing their most pressing needs." In the interview, he also emphasized the importance of being agile and how that enables the company to overcome challenges. Keys to success that Kumar included are adaptation and open communication with stakeholders.

The full article provides tips for an effective product launch and can be accessed under the News tab on the company website at care-advisors.com.

About CareAdvisors

CareAdvisors provides value-based social care automation to some of the largest U.S. health systems and health plans. The CareAdvisors team previously built one of the largest navigation programs in the nation, helping more than one million Illinois residents enroll in social services and gain access to resources. More information can be found by visiting the company website at care-advisors.com.

