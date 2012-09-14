Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Receive press releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS: By Email RSS Feeds: Self-Service Kiosks from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Allow Check-Out in Integration with Shopify

Multimedia kiosks and their integration with Shopify are intended to contribute to an improved user experience.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, June 17, 2021 --(



Multimedia kiosks and their integration with Shopify are intended to contribute to an improved user experience, ensuring greater safety and hygiene.



Buying in a store, which suffered some impact with the pandemic, can be revived with the use of self-service kiosks and integration with Shopify, displaying existing products on a store's ecommerce platform.



With self-checkout kiosks from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS integrated with Shopify, you can perform a number of actions:



- Monitoring of prices and stock of products;

- Possibility to access reports on product orders;

- Introduction of discount coupons;

- Scanning and payment of products;

- Possibility to pay in person at the store, through different methods.



A kiosk integrated with Shopify, in effect, allows customers to use the equipment as a kind of online catalog in the store itself.



Besides, this equipment is also designed to help customers fill out forms quickly and intuitively. This speeds up the check-out process and and reduces queue line.



Kiosks with Shopify integration use payment terminals that allow customers not to have to manually enter payment information. This way, the payments, besides being in person, are instantaneous, and can also be contactless.



The Overcube store, in Lisbon, used the services of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS for the implementation of a creative project of digital signage and self-checkout payments, perfectly integrated with the shopping environment in the physical store with connection to the online store. PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS also developed all the frontoffice software for the self-checkout kiosk with full integration with Shopify. Since the products and categories displayed in the kiosks are the same as in the online store – with stock information from the physical store –, the check-out is processed with order registration in Shopify.



PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS mission is to help its clients grow and that is why we give our full attention to every intervention we make. It is with this attitude and commitment that we earn the trust of our partners.



Take a look at https://swki.me/dqrpAJgs



Photo: https://ibb.co/f2jYSry Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Self-service kiosks are, increasingly, a trend. In addition to bringing freedom to the consumer, they streamline many tasks that we perform in our daily lives. Therefore, it is possible to integrate Shopify, one of the largest ecommerce platforms in the world, with self-service kiosks from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS.Multimedia kiosks and their integration with Shopify are intended to contribute to an improved user experience, ensuring greater safety and hygiene.Buying in a store, which suffered some impact with the pandemic, can be revived with the use of self-service kiosks and integration with Shopify, displaying existing products on a store's ecommerce platform.With self-checkout kiosks from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS integrated with Shopify, you can perform a number of actions:- Monitoring of prices and stock of products;- Possibility to access reports on product orders;- Introduction of discount coupons;- Scanning and payment of products;- Possibility to pay in person at the store, through different methods.A kiosk integrated with Shopify, in effect, allows customers to use the equipment as a kind of online catalog in the store itself.Besides, this equipment is also designed to help customers fill out forms quickly and intuitively. This speeds up the check-out process and and reduces queue line.Kiosks with Shopify integration use payment terminals that allow customers not to have to manually enter payment information. This way, the payments, besides being in person, are instantaneous, and can also be contactless.The Overcube store, in Lisbon, used the services of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS for the implementation of a creative project of digital signage and self-checkout payments, perfectly integrated with the shopping environment in the physical store with connection to the online store. PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS also developed all the frontoffice software for the self-checkout kiosk with full integration with Shopify. Since the products and categories displayed in the kiosks are the same as in the online store – with stock information from the physical store –, the check-out is processed with order registration in Shopify.PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS mission is to help its clients grow and that is why we give our full attention to every intervention we make. It is with this attitude and commitment that we earn the trust of our partners.Take a look at https://swki.me/dqrpAJgsPhoto: https://ibb.co/f2jYSry Contact Information PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS