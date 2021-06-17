Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates Nearly $3,000 to Angels' Arms

Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com. Maplewood, MO, June 17, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $2,972.95 to Angels' Arms through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. Their donation will help the nonprofit stock essential items in their warehouse, including toilet paper, diapers, cereal, detergent and more.This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout May 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $49,004.84 to multiple local nonprofits.Angels’ Arms provides a home and many resources to foster parents as they care for foster children in St. Louis. They currently assist over two dozen foster families, with 13 homes located throughout St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County. The nonprofit’s homes are large enough to accommodate multiple children, many of whom are part of a sibling group.Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. June’s selection is Safe Connections. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.About Saint Louis Closet Co.Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems, and free in-home estimates.For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com. Contact Information Saint Louis Closet Co.

