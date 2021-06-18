High Availability for VPS Hosting in Australia: VPS Blocks Officially Moved Data Centers

Press Releases VPSBlocks Press Release

Media: media@vpsblocks.com.au

Corporate: corp@vpsblocks.com.au Melbourne, Australia, June 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- VPS Blocks, Australian company that provides VPS and cloud hosting services moved their data centers to provide unparalleled performance and high availability. Existing clients got a seamless live transfer without downtime to the new data center in Melbourne.5GN Melbourne DC is a true Tier 3 N+2 facility, coupled with ISO 27001 accreditation, 24/7 onsite security and 2 MW of dedicated power.All existing and new clients of VPS Blocks have had their accounts upgraded to double the free/included bandwidth for their VPS services."Data center migration provided the opportunity to significantly increase the company's networking stack, coupled with increased provider capacity." - Will Kruss, Founder and CEO at VPS BlocksThis upgrade has been automatically applied to all accounts.About VPSBlocksSince 2012 VPS Blocks has led Australia in the latest VPS technology. Offering fully customisable resources, SSD standard, dedicated RAM, premium services like self-healing failover, advanced control panel, resource upgrade/downgrade scheduling, http monitoring and alerting, hardware firewall access, Windows and many Linux variants to choose from, and 100% Australian support & servers. Operating systems currently available include Windows, CentOS, Ubuntu, cPanel, Debian, CloudLinux and Plesk.VPS Blocks is one of the few companies you can directly engage ITIL defined level 3 support technicians who are in Australia via phone, live chat or email free of charge for any requests with regards to operating system or common application installation, updates, troubleshooting or performance advice.Media: media@vpsblocks.com.auCorporate: corp@vpsblocks.com.au Contact Information VPSBlocks

Yulia Shevchenko

+38 098 789 78 31



https://vpsblocks.com.au



