KIB Teams with Singley Academy Theatre Department Group Performs Environmental Skit at Cimarron Recreation Center

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, June 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Cimarron Park Recreation Center was a flurry of activity on June 11, as Singley Academy theatre students and their director joined Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) for a lively presentation of an environmental mascot skit. The thespians took on the roles of KIB mascot Kirby the Toucan, Buddy the Blue Recycling Bag, and the “Litterbug,” while the fourth student served as guide and coordinator. From the beginning, Singley Theatre Director Jennifer Brockette captured the camper’s attention as the narrator. The excitement grew as each character was introduced.Through the course of the skit, campers learned that Kirby stands for “Keep Irving Recycling and Beautiful Year-Round” and that many products can be made from recycled items instead of thrown away. The skit ended with a highly competitive dance-off to the “R-E-C-Y-C-L-E” song, with the newly renamed “Recyclebug” (formerly the Litterbug) emerging as the surprise winner.This presentation was the first of six that are scheduled for each of the Parks and Recreation Department’s summer camp programs during June and July. The events are held as part of KIB’s youth outreach.“KIB feels that it is important to bring its message to Irving residents of all ages,” said KIB staff member Julie Schmitt. “The skit is an especially fun way to reach children. It is not only entertaining but also educational. KIB wants to thank the Singley Academy students for their outstanding effort in bringing these characters to life.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

