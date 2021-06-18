Press Releases Jewish Family Services Press Release

Receive press releases from Jewish Family Services: By Email RSS Feeds: JFS St. Louis Receives $25,000 Grant for Senior Services

JCA Charitable Foundation grant to support St. Louis' Jewish elderly community.

St. Louis, MO, June 18, 2021 --(



JFS assists the Jewish senior community, which includes Holocaust survivors. Part of the JCA Charitable Foundation grant will fund a portion of a new JFS case manager’s time devoted to helping Holocaust survivors navigate specific application processes and client assessments needed to stay healthy and safely age in place.



The JFS Senior Services team currently assists nearly 150 Holocaust survivors in applying for benefits from the Claims Conference, which designates funds for in-home support services and The Blue Card program, which contributes funds for minor medical services.



JFS’ Senior Services supports nearly 2,000 older adults annually in the St. Louis City and County with care management and in-home services. The program includes resource and program referrals, subsidized homemaker services, falls and hospital readmission prevention services, and emotional and spiritual support through friendly visits and counseling.



“This generous grant allows our staff to ensure the area’s eligible Holocaust survivors receive physical and mental health services,” said JFS Chief Executive Officer Miriam Seidenfeld. “We appreciate the JCA Charitable Foundation and this grant, which enables our organization to provide with dignity the comprehensive care management and access to resources that survivors deserve.”



Founded in 1871, JFS is a multiservice nonprofit that supports families and seniors, alleviates hunger, and improves mental health for all St. Louisans. The organization serves individuals and families in crisis, as well as helps seniors remain independent and connected to the community. JFS – which supports the emotional and physical well-being of more than 50,000 area children, families, and seniors annually – provides hunger relief through its Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (HKJFP). For more information, call (314) 993-1000. St. Louis, MO, June 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jewish Family Services (JFS), which provides mental health and social services for all St. Louisans, recently received a $25,000 grant from the JCA Charitable Foundation. Proceeds from the grant will support educational programming and health care services that directly benefit the area’s Jewish elderly population.JFS assists the Jewish senior community, which includes Holocaust survivors. Part of the JCA Charitable Foundation grant will fund a portion of a new JFS case manager’s time devoted to helping Holocaust survivors navigate specific application processes and client assessments needed to stay healthy and safely age in place.The JFS Senior Services team currently assists nearly 150 Holocaust survivors in applying for benefits from the Claims Conference, which designates funds for in-home support services and The Blue Card program, which contributes funds for minor medical services.JFS’ Senior Services supports nearly 2,000 older adults annually in the St. Louis City and County with care management and in-home services. The program includes resource and program referrals, subsidized homemaker services, falls and hospital readmission prevention services, and emotional and spiritual support through friendly visits and counseling.“This generous grant allows our staff to ensure the area’s eligible Holocaust survivors receive physical and mental health services,” said JFS Chief Executive Officer Miriam Seidenfeld. “We appreciate the JCA Charitable Foundation and this grant, which enables our organization to provide with dignity the comprehensive care management and access to resources that survivors deserve.”Founded in 1871, JFS is a multiservice nonprofit that supports families and seniors, alleviates hunger, and improves mental health for all St. Louisans. The organization serves individuals and families in crisis, as well as helps seniors remain independent and connected to the community. JFS – which supports the emotional and physical well-being of more than 50,000 area children, families, and seniors annually – provides hunger relief through its Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (HKJFP). For more information, call (314) 993-1000. Contact Information Jewish Family Services

Megan Grove

314-993-1000



www.jfsstl.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Jewish Family Services