Black Gubernatorial Candidate at Fresno Gun Show on Juneteenth Day

Fresno, CA, June 19, 2021 --(



This weekend may end up becoming the nation's first time to federally recognize and celebrate Juneteenth Day as a holiday thanks to Congress’ recent passage of a resolution to recognize the day which is expected to be signed by President Joe Biden. What would be an historic milestone for the federal government to officially commemorate the last day of slavery after over 2 years since the Emancipation Proclamation, California is experiencing it’s own notable revolution.



For the second time in its history, California is expected to have a recall election for it's Governor. Gavin Newsom has had his position threatened since he took office but after his handling of the coronavirus pandemic more joined in on the demand for his removal. Community activist and California Governor Candidate Nickolas Wildstar was one of those people. "Newsom lost a lot of support from lifelong democrats who just simply had enough with the one party rule over the state that's now being led by him" Wildstar said while speaking about his experience in gathering signatures for the petition.



"Californians care more about policy than political parties and vote accordingly," continued Wildstar. "Those are the people who support my campaign and who I'm confident will get me elected as the next Governor." Wildstar is the only candidate running that is proposing to make California a constitutional carry state on his first day in office. He plans on sharing this message at the Fresno Gun Show scheduled for 9AM-4PM Saturday June 19th and from 9AM-3PM Sunday June 20th.



Unlike most candidates that usually make a brief appearance, Wildstar says he plans on being there the entire time on both days to speak with potential voters. "One thing Gavin Newsom and other establishment candidates do is assume that they know what people want. I want the people to know that I will always listen to them and any choices that I make will be because of that" Wildstar stated. Were Nickolas Wildstar to be elected Governor he would be the first Black person to do so which would mark another historical accomplishment for the state.



For more information on the campaign to elect Nickolas Wildstar visit: Wildstar2022.com



