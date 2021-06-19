MSys Technologies Wins People's Choice Stevie® Award in 2021 American Business Awards®

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MSys Technologies Press Release

Alpharetta, GA, June 19, 2021 --(



More than 3,800 nominations were submitted to this year's American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories, including New Product or Service of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Startup of the Year, among others.



Leading the Way into A True Digital Future

Founded in 2007, MSys Technologies has been the pioneer in delivering outstanding digital solutions and services in the B2B landscape. The company was named to the list of People's Choice Stevie Awards 2021 for designing a first-of-its-kind digital wealth aggregator app for a leading fintech company. The app enables retail, institutional, and merchant clients to access 1.2+Trillion digital asset markets in a completely secure, efficient, and compliant manner.



"The worldwide public vote was conducted last month, with the highest number of votes deciding the winners in a variety of product categories. More than 92,000 votes were cast. To win, a category's leading vote-getter had to have received at least 100 votes," added Nina Moore of The Stevie Awards.



Sanjay Sehgal, Serial Entrepreneur and CEO at MSys Group, said, "We are truly honored to receive this award which further demonstrates not just our commitment towards our clients but our positive association with them as well."



Sanjay further added, "The award reflects our continued resilience, through a stressful year, marked by improving customer association, robust digital capabilities, and empowered employees. It highlights our expertise in accelerating growth, revenue, and faultless execution without disruption."



Sunny Raskar, VP & Global Head, Sales, and Marketing at MSys Technologies, also delightfully added, "We humbly thank all the people who voted for us and also The Stevie Awards for this honor and recognition. It's extremely satisfying to receive this kind of support from our clients, which demonstrates our promise towards empowering products to life and modernizing the tech-innovation landscape."



About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies (won Red Herring Asia 100) is a reliable partner for product engineering services and digital transformation projects for its ISV and Enterprise clientele. We design, develop, and manage modern distributed systems and complex ecosystem integration with open source, proprietary, cloud-native, and containerized technology expertise and outcome-based pricing. For more, please refer to https://www.msystechnologies.com/



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.



For product investments, public relations, marketing, or other inquiries, please contact

Sameer Danave

sameer.danave@msystechnologies.com

Director - Marketing

MSys Technologies

www.msystechnologies.com

Sameer Danave

+91-20-6614 3482



https://msystechnologies.com/



