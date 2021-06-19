Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Milrem Robotics Presents the Robotic Combat Vehicle Candidate for US Army’s RCV-M Program at Next Week’s Military RAS USA Conference

SMi Group reports: Sponsor Milrem Robotics will be presenting at SMi Group’s Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA virtual conference next week.

Arlington, VA, June 19, 2021 --(



Delegates will hear industry perspectives from 7 leading international UGV and UAS technology providers sponsoring this year’s event, including Cognata, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, Idan Drive, Milrem Robotics, Rowden Technologies, Safran Optics 1, and Teledyne FLIR.



It is free for US DoD to attend, $499 for Military and Government Personnel and $999 for Commercial Organizations. Register at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/milrempr



The leading robotics and autonomous systems developer in Europe, Milrem Robotics will present their Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle designed to meet the US Army’s RCV-M program at this year’s event.



“The Type-X is designed to be upgradable to meet the needs and requirements of various armed forces. That is one of its most unique features,” explained Sverker Svärdby, Head of Systems Engineering at Milrem Robotics. “Thanks to this, the Type-X will fit nicely into to RCV-M program and will be able to support amphibious missions,” Svärdby added.



The Type-X provides equal or overmatching firepower and tactical usage to a unit equipped with Infantry Fighting vehicles and gives mechanized units the means to breach enemy defensive positions with minimal risk to own troops. “Replacing a lost RCV is purely a logistical nuance,” said Svärdby.



The Type-X can be fitted with a cannon up to 50 mm, anti-tank missiles and a tethered drone for continuous situational awareness.



The vehicle is equipped with intelligent functions such as follow-me, waypoint navigation and obstacle detection with Artificial Intelligence being part of the algorithms. With the Type-X Milrem Robotics also introduces a feature called Indirect Drive that allow remote controlled operations on higher speeds.



The Type-X has been designed with intelligent predictive maintenance combined with a Health and Usage Monitoring System and Line Replacement Unit principle to ensure a low Through Lifecycle Cost and logistic footprint. Also, its hybrid powertrain and rubber tracks will reduce lifecycle costs significantly.



To develop the Type-X RCV Milrem Robotics utilized its knowledge gained from developing its flagship product the THeMIS Unmanned Ground Vehicle, intended to support dismounted troops, that has already been acquired by eleven countries, seven of which are members of NATO.



View the Type-X in action here: https://youtu.be/Bn2fxnVxICQ



Broken into two dedicated days of expert-led presentations, the conference agenda features a cross-sectional focus across the US DoD, as well as briefings from leading international program managers, robotics experts and industry.



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA

June 21 – 22 2021

Virtual Conference | EDT

Gold Sponsor: Teledyne FLIR

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Cognata, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, Idan Drive, Milrem Robotics, Rowden Technologies & Safran Optics 1



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Trizsa Ardael

020 7827 6088



http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/milrempr



