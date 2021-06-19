Drug-Free Tennessee Observes International Day Against Drug Abuse Virtually

Press Releases Drug Free South Press Release

Drug-Free Tennessee has a mission to educate people on the dangers of drug abuse.

Nashville, TN, June 19, 2021 --(



Drug-Free Tennessee has long warned youth and adults alike on the dangers of drug abuse, including alcohol abuse. During the summer, DFT is reminding parents to help their kids with drug-free activities so they stay safe and healthy.



There are infinite ideas for safe, healthy activities kids can do during summer from sports, swimming, biking, attending or hosting cookouts, hiking, and more. Some ideas can be found at kidshealth.org, including a breakdown for interests by grade level.



International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking occurs on June 26 each year and was created by the UN General Assembly in December 1987 to encourage all sectors of society to work together to tackle drug abuse and addiction.



Drug-Free Tennessee has hosted virtual resources throughout 2020 at drugfreetn.org and has continued this year with audio-visual messages and videos aimed at helping people steer clear of drug abuse and addiction. The organization has also long offered virtual learning resources and free materials to all educators wanting to help people learn the truth about drugs. Resources are available free of charge through drugfreeworld.org.



Contact Information Drug Free Tennessee

Arlo Dixon

615-358-8338

www.drugfreetn.org

Arlo Dixon

615-358-8338



www.drugfreetn.org



