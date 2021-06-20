Aventior’s Vehicle Detection Deep Learning Model Launch on ESRI Marketplace

Press Releases Aventior Press Release

Aventior a technology solution provider in the United States has launched its Vehicle Detection Deep Learning model launch on ESRI Marketplace. ESRI and Aventior has signed a long-term partnership.

Cambridge, MA, June 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Aventior is excited to launch its Vehicle Detection Deep Learning Algorithm on the ESRI Marketplace. A long-term partnership has been signed with ESRI. Aventior will be an ESRI Marketplace provider for Artificial Intelligence and Deep learning solutions.

Using satellite imagery to determine and count vehicles in a parking or crowded street is a complex and time-consuming process. Aventior has been successful in using a deep learning process to detect and count vehicles. The deep learning process reduces the effort and time spent on analysis.

Abhijit Ray, the Co-Founder was very excited to announce that Aventior's Vehicle Detection Model is on ESRI Marketplace. He said, "I am very excited and proud of my team. It is collective hard work and it has been paid off."

The entire team of Aventior's is quite thrilled with the success. Their partnership with ESRI can be perceived as a long-term relationship to launch new technological solutions in the ESRI marketplace. To know more about the Vehicle Detection Deep Learning model, visit Aventior's website at https://aventior.com/.

