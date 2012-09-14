Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Receive press releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS: By Email RSS Feeds: PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS QMAGINE Queue Management System Ensures Organization at the Vaccination Center of Famalicão

The project included the installation of a QUARTZ kiosk and a display that provides ticket order information.

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, June 20, 2021 --(



PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, in order to contribute to the organization and to guarantee social distancing during vaccination, has implemented a QMAGINE queuing system at Didáxis – Cooperativa de Ensino de Vale S. Cosme.



This project, then, included the installation of a QUARTZ kiosk, that is, a touchscreen ticket dispenser, and a display that provides ticket order information.



Organizing patient flow efficiently has never been more important than nowadays, when it is crucial to respect the social distance and ensure that it runs smoothly – from arrival to the moment the vaccine is administered. That is why the ticket dispenser kiosks from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS are the perfect solution for organizing the entire vaccination process.



As far as QUARTZ is concerned, this is a modern and contemporary kiosk that guarantees high performance and reliability. With the integration of a service and queue management software, and after selecting the service, the kiosk prints an informative ticket with the ticket number and estimated waiting time.



QMAGINE attendance management brings, in fact, several advantages:



- Safe and hygienic environment for patients and healthcare professionals;

- Reduced waiting time for patients (there is a streamlining of the operation);

- Guaranteed social distance;

- Reduction in the hustle and bustle of health professionals;

- Improved customer experience.



The QMAGINE brand of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is especially focused on the optimization and innovation of attendance and queue management. Each project is studied in detail and customized to the real needs of each client. In this case, the project's goal is to help overcome the global health crisis we are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Take a look at https://swki.me/C8wxsHGj



Photo: https://ibb.co/mv1SNWS Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, June 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine taking place around the world, there has been an increase in the number of scheduled appointments and queues at health centers and defined vaccination locations. Therefore, QMAGINE queue management solutions from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS aim at reducing physical contact, contributing to social distancing and minimizing agglomerations and patients' waiting time, as it happens in the Vaccination Center of Vila Nova de Famalicão, installed in the former Didáxis facilities, in Vale S. Cosme.PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, in order to contribute to the organization and to guarantee social distancing during vaccination, has implemented a QMAGINE queuing system at Didáxis – Cooperativa de Ensino de Vale S. Cosme.This project, then, included the installation of a QUARTZ kiosk, that is, a touchscreen ticket dispenser, and a display that provides ticket order information.Organizing patient flow efficiently has never been more important than nowadays, when it is crucial to respect the social distance and ensure that it runs smoothly – from arrival to the moment the vaccine is administered. That is why the ticket dispenser kiosks from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS are the perfect solution for organizing the entire vaccination process.As far as QUARTZ is concerned, this is a modern and contemporary kiosk that guarantees high performance and reliability. With the integration of a service and queue management software, and after selecting the service, the kiosk prints an informative ticket with the ticket number and estimated waiting time.QMAGINE attendance management brings, in fact, several advantages:- Safe and hygienic environment for patients and healthcare professionals;- Reduced waiting time for patients (there is a streamlining of the operation);- Guaranteed social distance;- Reduction in the hustle and bustle of health professionals;- Improved customer experience.The QMAGINE brand of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS is especially focused on the optimization and innovation of attendance and queue management. Each project is studied in detail and customized to the real needs of each client. In this case, the project's goal is to help overcome the global health crisis we are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Take a look at https://swki.me/C8wxsHGjPhoto: https://ibb.co/mv1SNWS Contact Information PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS

Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS