2021 MAX Challenge Day of Giving Results

Morganville, NJ, June 20, 2021 --(



During Day of Giving, MAX locations systemwide raise funds for a cause close to the heart of their individual communities. Members, friends, family, staff, and trainers come together to raise money through a variety of events. This year, Day of Giving was held on Saturday, May 15, and was attended by thousands of people all across the country.



There was no limit to the causes MAX centers chose to support this year, including local food banks, animal shelters and The American Cancer Society, to name a few. Many centers looked within their own member base and chose charities that had directly impacted individuals in their MAX community.



THE MAX Challenge of Marlboro, NJ chose Stephy’s Place, a grief counseling center that offers their services free of charge to anyone who loses a spouse, parent, or child. They chose this organization in honor of their late member, Todd Levine. With over 50 participants in their charity class and an abundance of donations, they were able to raise over $18,000.



THE MAX Challenge of Bay Ridge, NY chose the Christian J. Santo Legacy Foundation in honor of their members, the Santo family, and their late son, Christian Santo. An incredible two hundred and fifty people showed up at St. Ephrem Sports Field to participate in outdoor classes, basket raffles, and to purchase T-Shirts in honor of Christian. Through their efforts, THE MAX Challenge of Bay Ridge raised over $25,000.



THE MAX Challenge of Manalapan and Old Bridge, NJ put on a 5k which was attended by over two hundred and fifty people and raised a whopping $27,798.18 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.



Every center and member who participated in this year’s Day of Giving did so with generosity and kindness in their heart. Perhaps Kevin Heath said it best, “No act of kindness is too small. The gift of kindness may start as a small ripple, that over time, can turn into a tidal wave affecting the lives of many.” Each gift and every dollar will have a positive impact on the life of someone who needed it. After a year and a half of hardship, THE MAX Challenge is eternally grateful to have members who continue to open their hearts to others.



