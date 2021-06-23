RightStar Becomes Freshworks Reseller to Exceed Customer and Employee Expectations to Businesses in North America

Press Releases XTIVIA, Inc. Press Release

XTIVIA is an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm that understands the importance of business outcomes, mission-critical data, and IT infrastructure. As trusted industry thought leaders, XTIVIA is committed to providing integrated technology solutions and services that deliver measurable results. XTIVIA has offices in Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia. https://xtivia.com Colorado Springs, CO, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- RightStar, an XTIVIA, Inc. company, and IT Service Management (ITSM)/Lean-Agile consultancy and solution provider signed a reseller agreement with Freshworks, a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their clients, customers, and employees.This partnership provides RightStar the opportunity to expand across North America by reselling access to Freshworks’ suite of products that delight customers and employees. This opportunity builds on the encompassing ITSM service and consulting suite experience that has given RightStar prominent recognition over the last 18 years.“As we embark on our next chapter as a new XTIVIA company, RightStar will continue to provide clients with transformational ITSM process and toolset solutions that help them optimize and automate key processes while lowering the overall cost of service management,” said Dick Stark, President of RightStar. “With the support of Freshworks, we will continue to grow and innovate to meet the changing needs of our clients. We are excited to partner with an industry fast growth ITSM leader in a space where the need for our services has not only grown but diversified into exciting new areas of potential growth.”RightStar will, in addition to offering Freshservice ITSM product line, leverage XTIVIA’s years of CRM expertise and offer Freshworks CRM sales, marketing, and customer service solutions. RightStar plans to build on this with XTIVIA, which has a successful track record and outstanding reputation for customer service and CRM solutions.Freshworks products provide a 360-degree view of the customer to deepen engagement for marketing, sales, support, and customer success professionals. Freshworks products are ready to go, easy to use, and offer a quick return on investment.Founded in 2003, RightStar provides best-in-class Service Desk implementation through consulting focused on configuration, integration, and training. RightStar also provides DevOps and Application Lifecycle Management consulting and advisory services. https://www.rightstar.comXTIVIA is an innovative B2B technology enterprise solutions firm that understands the importance of business outcomes, mission-critical data, and IT infrastructure. As trusted industry thought leaders, XTIVIA is committed to providing integrated technology solutions and services that deliver measurable results. XTIVIA has offices in Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia. https://xtivia.com Contact Information XTIVIA, Inc.

