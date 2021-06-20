Atlanta-Based Company Hosts Virtual Business Summit to Help Small Business Owners Recover Strong After Pandemic

Press Releases Impact Branding Consulting, Inc. Press Release

Atlanta, GA, June 20, 2021 --(



During the BPG - Gear Up 2022 Business Summit, attendees will learn how to develop and implement business growth strategies as they recover from the Pandemic. The affects of the Pandemic forced over 200,000 US small businesses to close permanently (https://www.wsj.com/articles/covid-19s-toll-on-u-s-business-200-000-extra-closures-in-pandemics-first-year-11618580619). Certain industries were hit harder than others and many surviving small businesses still report not receiving financial assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loan available through the Small Business Administration.



The BPG Gear Up 2022 Business Summit is an interactive, engaging, and educational learning opportunity where attendees receive practical applications, templates, proven strategies and strategic planning. The Business Summit will cover four core business growth strategies to guide business owners on how to stabilize and scale.



Today’s small business owners face a myriad of challenges with ensuring performance and efficiency as it relates to production. From hiring qualified staff to supporting operations and attracting ideal clients, there is an influx of changes that require an increase in automation for the company to enhance systems, marketing, talent management and service delivery. Forbes Magazine published an article in May 2018 identifying the Top Marketing Challenges for Small Businesses (www.forbes.com/sites/theyec/2018/05/02/overcoming-top-small-business-marketing-challenges).



The BPG Gear Up 2022 Business Summit will be facilitated by Ms. Natasha E. Davis, award winning brand strategist, SaaS founder, speaker and published author who has over 15 years of experience with strategic planning, branding and performance improvement. She has gained various national and international recognitions and awards, including being named Executive Professional and Entrepreneur of the Year, Georgia Excellence Award in Marketing and Induction into the National Society of Leadership and Success.



The Branding, Profit$ & Growth – Gear Up 2022 Business Summit will be held virtually from 10am to 5pm est on Thursday August 5, 2021. Business Owners are invited to visit



About Impact Branding Consulting, Inc.

Natasha Davis

678-390-2681



www.ImpactBrandingConsulting.org



