Further Framework Success for Jigsaw24

Nottingham, United Kingdom, June 23, 2021 --(



The company has been named as a supplier in Lot 3a (Operational Services – End User Services), through which it can provide helpdesk and managed services to public sector organisations across the UK.



Jigsaw24 delivers IT solutions including technical support, device management and deployment services and helps customers get the most out of Apple technology thanks to nearly 30 years as an Apple specialist.



From July, local authorities, NHS Trusts, government departments, blue light services and other bodies will be able to procure these services from the firm through the Technology Services 3 framework.



Covering all aspects of Technology Services across its eight lots, the framework is worth £2bn.



Jigsaw24 also holds positions on Crown Commercial Service’s Technology Products and Associated Services (RM6068), its Technology Online Purchasing Content (RM6147), and G-Cloud 12, as well as on three other public sector frameworks from other owning bodies.



As an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller, an Apple Authorised Education Specialist and an Apple Premium Service Provider, the company is the only Apple-centric IT suppliers on the public sector frameworks it is named to.



Jigsaw24 has used these frameworks to support the public sector in its response to COVID-19, such as by delivering a successful large-scale project to provide 11,000 iPads to care homes in England so vulnerable residents could stay connected to loved ones and access health services during lockdown.



Laura-Jane Turner, Sales Operations Director at Jigsaw24, said: “Being awarded a place on the Technology Services 3 framework adds another string to our public sector provision bow.



“We have already delivered some incredible achievements with the public sector, such as in our hugely rewarding work with NHSX, and now there is another procurement route for organisations to commission us quickly and easily.”



Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.



In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.



For more information about Jigsaw24’s work with the public sector, visit the company’s website www.jigsaw24.com/frameworks.



For more information about the Technology Services 3 framework, visit Crown Commercial Service’s website www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/agreements/RM6100.



For more information, contact Victoria Baxter on 07824 427 862 or victoria.baxter@Jigsaw24.com.



Notes to editors:



Jigsaw24 is a leading B2B IT solutions provider. With specialists across all industries, we help businesses, creatives, educational institutions and public sector organisations to improve their performance through better sustainable technology and expert services, support and sales. We are an Apple Authorised Enterprise Reseller and an Apple Authorised Education Specialist. We are also an Apple Premium Service Provider, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Competency Partner, an Avid Elite Partner and hold top accreditations from leading manufacturers including Adobe, HP, Blackmagic Design and more. We are committed to using technology to help our customers solve real-world problems and reduce their impact on the planet, delivering projects in an environmentally responsible way. We were founded in 1992 in Nottingham, ideally located to provide full nationwide coverage.



Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office. CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.



To find out more about CCS:



Visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk

Follow us on Twitter: @gov_procurement

