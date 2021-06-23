Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SOS Elite Training Press Release

Receive press releases from SOS Elite Training: By Email RSS Feeds: After Being on Hold During Pandemic, SOS Elite Training to Host 2021 Basketball Summer Camp

Camp Will Teach Boys and Girls Ages 6 to 14 How to Stand Out with Hard Work.

Buford, GA, June 23, 2021 --



With most sports camps on hold last year due to COVID-19, the focus had to be placed on the mental health of our children. Now that restrictions have begun to ease-up, the return of summer camps welcome back fun and safe activities to prepare children for the sports season before school gets back in session.



In addition, SOS Elite Training’s summer camp provides physical, social and mental benefits that can make a positive impact on children by providing physical activity, increased self-confidence and improved conflict resolution and problem solving skills, strategic thinking, teamwork skills and more.



SOS Elite Training’s summer camp program is structured to successfully transition children from novice to advanced athlete. Youth athletes registered in the program will gain a unique experience that educates them on the art of basketball, community advocacy, sports agility, and health and nutrition, as well as developing respect for their educational pathway. The program is designed for children who are interested in competing professionally in college. A unique mission of SOS Elite Training is to prepare young athletes to be favorably viewed to obtain scholarships for college.



"We believe having a strong fundamental foundation will allow every youth athlete to excel on the court as well as off the court. With a great support system and a growing program, we look forward to changing families as well as the community," said Willie McCoy, owner of SOS Elite Training and USA Basketball Certified Coach.



The first summer camp session begins on July 5, 2021. Early registration is currently open for the summer camp. Training for boys and girls are available. Time slots vary based on age groups. Limited space is available so register online now at http://www.soselitetraining.com/camps/2336592-stand-out-summer-camp-2021.



About SOS Elite Training

Since 2017, SOS Elite Training has developed aspiring youth athletes in the metro Atlanta area by providing high quality education of basketball and preparing the athletes for the professional college experience. Their program provides children ages 6 to 14 years old an opportunity to explore and sharpen their athletic skills and comprehension of basketball.



At SOS Elite Training, they believe the first goal to achieve in life is education and then understanding of sports. With this foundation, they follow through with their motto that “hard work stands out” off and on the court. Their youth development program is a tiered structure in training to successfully transition children from novice to advanced athlete.



Willie McCoy

678-390-2681



www.soselitetraining.com



