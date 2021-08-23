THE MAX Challenge Launches App
THE MAX Challenge launches an incredible new app that works in tandem with its programming. It is the latest in the company's innovations to help people live happier, healthier lives.
Morganville, NJ, August 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- THE MAX Challenge is known for it's ability to continuously innovate the way they serve their members and their franchisees. The latest addition to THE MAX program is the highly anticipated MAX Challenge App. THE MAX App is a one stop hub for everything members need to communicate with their center, track their progress, stick to their meal plan, and connect with their MAX family. The app is included in every MAX membership, and allows members to have the entire program at their fingertips anytime, anywhere.
When members open THE MAX App, they are directed to an easily navigated dashboard that summarizes their progress. They are able to view their stats, achievements, and an overview of their plan for the day. Along the bottom of the app, members will view a guide offering to take them to their calendar, their nutrition tracker, or even their schedule. No more guesswork when it comes to what your workout will look like for the day, or what your meal goals are.
The app includes all of THE MAX’s recipes, as well as an incredibly useful nutrition tracker; where members can log all of their meals for the day using an extensive pre-programed library of foods and ingredients. You can now plan your meals, check to see if foods are compliant, and watch cooking demos on your schedule.
THE MAX App is like having a personal trainer in your pocket, in fact, your trainer will be in your pocket. The app allows members to message their trainer one on one at any time to connect, ask questions, and receive the guidance they need to achieve their goals for the day. The app also sends out morning motivation to make sure you start out every day as the best version of yourself. With THE MAX App, members are guaranteed to receive that extra push of accountability that’s necessary to reach their goals.
THE MAX App highlights all of an individual member’s achievements in one prime location. This way, members can easily see how far they’ve come, and actively push themselves to reach new goals every single day. Members are able to share their achievements with their MAX family to promote connection, support, and a strong feeling of community; three values that THE MAX had shaped their programming around.
You will never miss a beat with THE MAX App. It is an incredible new tool that works in tandem with our in center programming to help members maximize their results. Members can look forward to their center rolling out THE MAX App this summer.
When members open THE MAX App, they are directed to an easily navigated dashboard that summarizes their progress. They are able to view their stats, achievements, and an overview of their plan for the day. Along the bottom of the app, members will view a guide offering to take them to their calendar, their nutrition tracker, or even their schedule. No more guesswork when it comes to what your workout will look like for the day, or what your meal goals are.
The app includes all of THE MAX’s recipes, as well as an incredibly useful nutrition tracker; where members can log all of their meals for the day using an extensive pre-programed library of foods and ingredients. You can now plan your meals, check to see if foods are compliant, and watch cooking demos on your schedule.
THE MAX App is like having a personal trainer in your pocket, in fact, your trainer will be in your pocket. The app allows members to message their trainer one on one at any time to connect, ask questions, and receive the guidance they need to achieve their goals for the day. The app also sends out morning motivation to make sure you start out every day as the best version of yourself. With THE MAX App, members are guaranteed to receive that extra push of accountability that’s necessary to reach their goals.
THE MAX App highlights all of an individual member’s achievements in one prime location. This way, members can easily see how far they’ve come, and actively push themselves to reach new goals every single day. Members are able to share their achievements with their MAX family to promote connection, support, and a strong feeling of community; three values that THE MAX had shaped their programming around.
You will never miss a beat with THE MAX App. It is an incredible new tool that works in tandem with our in center programming to help members maximize their results. Members can look forward to their center rolling out THE MAX App this summer.
Contact
THE MAX ChallengeContact
Brenna Hill
360-410-5430
www.themaxchallenge.com
Brenna Hill
360-410-5430
www.themaxchallenge.com
Categories