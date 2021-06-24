eCom Scotland Represented at This Year’s NHS Scotland Event

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases eCom Scotland Press Release

Scotland, United Kingdom, June 24, 2021 --



Scheduled to attract over 2,000 health and social care leaders, key decision makers and frontline staff from across NHS Scotland and its partners, the event offers an opportunity to listen, learn and participate in crucial dialogue about the future of health and care in Scotland. In particular, it provides a showcase for the best examples of health and social care services from the public, commercial, voluntary, academic and scientific communities.



Speakers at the event include the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf; the National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch, as well as the Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care, Kevin Stewart. Wendy Edie, eCom Scotland’s Managing Director, commented, “In the past year, NHS Scotland and its partners across health and social care have risen impressively to the challenge of dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



“I’m sure Scotland’s healthcare professionals face significant challenges going forward – notably overcoming the health inequalities in Scotland highlighted by the pandemic. Nonetheless, taking up NHS Scotland’s mantra of ‘Re-mobilise, Recover and Re-design,’ there should now be opportunities to capitalise on the gains made in ways of working, prioritisation and collaboration, with the roll-out of new techniques, technology and clinically safe but faster pathways to care for patients.



“Now is the time to grasp change: communicate, innovate, lead and collaborate,” said Wendy. “That’s why eCom Scotland is keen be one of only a couple of dozen exhibitors at this event, which attracts delegates from the different health professions within NHS Boards, Health and Social Care Partnerships and the Third Sector, as well as those in senior management positions with control of budgets at local level.



“In particular, we’re keen to showcase a number of our eLearning programs which are in use within the healthcare sector,” Wendy added.



“Moreover, our customers in this sector – built up over the last 25 years – continue to tell us that these programs are highly cost-effective; they produce engaged and motivated learners; they contribute to continual performance improvement, and they provide excellent value-for-money for all stakeholders. With this level of support from these online learning materials, Scotland’s healthcare could be well placed to meet its current and future challenges efficiently and cost-effectively.”



