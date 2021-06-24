ISG Named Cask a Leader in ServiceNow Implementation & Integration Services and ServiceNow Consulting Services

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cask LLC Press Release

Cask Recognized in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report.

San Diego, CA, June 24, 2021 --(



The 2021 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners Report for the U.S. evaluated the capabilities of 28 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services, and ServiceNow Managed Services Providers. ISG considers the strengths of several ServiceNow partners and the category of services they offer. The report recommends that companies using ServiceNow should consider the complexity and range of requirements of comprehensive service management when applying different solutions. Providers should have proficiency in certain industries as well as an overall understanding of the integration needs and capabilities of ServiceNow with other software architectures.



“The talented Cask team continues to showcase unique abilities to enhance the ServiceNow platform and serve up significant outcomes for our customers,” said Mark Larsen, president of Cask. “We are thrilled to be recognized and acknowledged as leaders in the quadrants of ServiceNow Implementation & Integration Services and ServiceNow Consulting Services.”



Cask’s comprehensive and demonstrated consulting portfolio and capabilities make it a trusted ServiceNow partner that delivers strong implementation and integration services. Cask delivers end-to-end solutions to help organizations make the most of their ServiceNow investments, reducing cost, and improving the quality of services across the enterprise. Cask’s portfolio includes strategy, implementation, modernization, digital transformation, and managed services that enable clients to execute an end-to-end digital vision.



A customized version of the report is available on the Cask website.



About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.



A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.



About Cask

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Cask designs, enables, and sustains digital transformation on the Now Platform® for enterprise clients across both the private and public sectors. Cask is one of just a handful of companies that has achieved ServiceNow Elite Partner status and the only partner to be honored with the ServiceNow Americas Elite Partner of the Year award in January 2020, the Global Elite Partner of the Year award in May 2020, and the Americas Creator Workflow Partner of the Year award in January 2021.



Cask delivers end-to-end solutions to help organizations make the most of their ServiceNow investments, reducing cost, and improving quality of services across the enterprise. Cask’s portfolio includes strategy, implementation, modernization, digital transformation, and managed services that enable clients to execute an end-to-end digital vision. Cask consultants provide domain-focused solutions across IT, Human Resources, Security and Risk Management, Customer Service, Finance / Procurement, and Operations to modernize employee, customer, and constituent user experience. Cask’s approach integrates design thinking and organizational change management to help its customers transform the way they work.



ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.



Neil Anderson

818-268-9478



www.casknx.com



