Press Releases Airversity Press Release

Receive press releases from Airversity: By Email RSS Feeds: Airversity Drone Academy Center of Excellence Partners with Skywatch Drone Insurance

St. Louis, MO, June 24, 2021 --(



“Airversity Drone Pilot Academy is a growing solution for professional operators and is committed with our new venture, the Airversity Drone Academy Center of Excellence in St. Louis, MO, where we offer full training services from Part 107 exam prep, advanced flight training, geospatial information systems curriculum, classes that cover software, sensors, weather and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) testing. We are proud to be a partner with Skywatch and their innovative approach to drone insurance for the professional pilot,” says Bronwyn Morgan, CEO, Airversity Drone Academy.



"Education and safety are essential parts of every professional drone operation. It is that as the industry grows, experienced pilots join the mission to teach and empower their local communities," says Ilan Yusim, SkyWatch's Head of Marketing. "We are happy to see companies like Airversity Drone Pilot Academy take those steps for the Midwest. With this partnership, we help them educate their future students about the importance of drone safety."



About SkyWatch

SkyWatch is the world’s first on-demand, telematics-based insurance platform for the drone industry. The SkyWatch platform leverages the power of machine learning to assess and mitigate risks and provide tailor-made hourly, monthly and annual coverage for drone pilots across the US and Canada.



Drone insurance in the US is provided by SkyWatch Insurance Services, Inc. a licensed insurance broker in all US states where SkyWatch operates and is underwritten by STARR Indemnity & Liability Company, the largest aviation insurer in the US (Rated “A”, excellent by A.M. best).



For more information, visit www.skywatch.ai



About Airversity

Airversity is a drone pilot training academy, consulting and recruiting firm. Airversity prepares professionals for the UAS industry with FAA Part 107 exam preparation, flight training, geospatial courses and future industry skills. The new Airversity Drone Academy Center of Excellence - St. Louis, at Festus Airport, is a destination for professional drone pilots (i.e., commercial, corporate, public safety), and will expand classes to include advanced weather, airspace, UAV and VTOL equipment testing.



All classes will be led by professional aviation professionals and subject matter experts from military and field-based experience.



For more information, visit www.airversity.com St. Louis, MO, June 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Airversity Drone Pilot Academy is proud to announce a new alliance partnership with SkyWatch. With the launch of the new Airversity Drone Academy Center of Excellence, professional drone operators in both commercial and public safety sectors will have access to a physical training center, drone insurance knowledge and insurance discounts for unmanned aerial systems (UAS).“Airversity Drone Pilot Academy is a growing solution for professional operators and is committed with our new venture, the Airversity Drone Academy Center of Excellence in St. Louis, MO, where we offer full training services from Part 107 exam prep, advanced flight training, geospatial information systems curriculum, classes that cover software, sensors, weather and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) testing. We are proud to be a partner with Skywatch and their innovative approach to drone insurance for the professional pilot,” says Bronwyn Morgan, CEO, Airversity Drone Academy."Education and safety are essential parts of every professional drone operation. It is that as the industry grows, experienced pilots join the mission to teach and empower their local communities," says Ilan Yusim, SkyWatch's Head of Marketing. "We are happy to see companies like Airversity Drone Pilot Academy take those steps for the Midwest. With this partnership, we help them educate their future students about the importance of drone safety."About SkyWatchSkyWatch is the world’s first on-demand, telematics-based insurance platform for the drone industry. The SkyWatch platform leverages the power of machine learning to assess and mitigate risks and provide tailor-made hourly, monthly and annual coverage for drone pilots across the US and Canada.Drone insurance in the US is provided by SkyWatch Insurance Services, Inc. a licensed insurance broker in all US states where SkyWatch operates and is underwritten by STARR Indemnity & Liability Company, the largest aviation insurer in the US (Rated “A”, excellent by A.M. best).For more information, visit www.skywatch.aiAbout AirversityAirversity is a drone pilot training academy, consulting and recruiting firm. Airversity prepares professionals for the UAS industry with FAA Part 107 exam preparation, flight training, geospatial courses and future industry skills. The new Airversity Drone Academy Center of Excellence - St. Louis, at Festus Airport, is a destination for professional drone pilots (i.e., commercial, corporate, public safety), and will expand classes to include advanced weather, airspace, UAV and VTOL equipment testing.All classes will be led by professional aviation professionals and subject matter experts from military and field-based experience.For more information, visit www.airversity.com Contact Information Airversity

Bronwyn Morgan

314-669-1688



airversity.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Airversity