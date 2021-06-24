Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between The Fox Consulting Group, Inc. and SIB Fixed Cost Reduction

Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Nashville, TN, June 24, 2021 --(



The seller, The Fox Consulting Group, has provided cost reduction services throughout the U.S. since 2003. They save their clients money by negotiating better terms in telecom, utilities, shipping, waste and merchant services. The Fox Consulting Group provides a high-value service where their clients see an immediate positive result.



The buyer, SIB Fix Cost Reduction, is a market leader in the cost reduction space. This strategic acquisition empowers SIB’s growth initiative and expands its capabilities in providing additional cost reduction services to their current and future clients.



O2 Investment Partners, SIB’s equity partner, led the acquisition push. “O2 is very excited to bring the capabilities of Fox Consulting into the SIB platform. The combined team has executed several revenue synergies already. We thank Sean Fox for his faith in the SIB and O2 teams and look forward to growing the platform and continuing to scale the business together.” – Shyam Shah, O2 Investment Partners, LLC.



Matthew Kekelis, Transaction Director of Benchmark International, added, “The SIB and O2 teams were a pleasure to work with. Their deal experience became apparent early in the process, and they were the consummate professionals throughout the entire process. We at Benchmark wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”



