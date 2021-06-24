RE/MAX Names Top Producers

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

RE/MAX Alliance Group Agents Place Among Top Producers in the U.S. and Worldwide from January to April 2021

RE/MAX Alliance Group, the #1 RE/MAX in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX in the Southeast, is proud to announce associates and teams who placed among the top RE/MAX producers in the United States and worldwide from January to April 2021.

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



https://www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



