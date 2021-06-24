PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
RE/MAX Names Top Producers


RE/MAX Alliance Group Agents Place Among Top Producers in the U.S. and Worldwide from January to April 2021

Sarasota, FL, June 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Alliance Group, the #1 RE/MAX in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX in the Southeast, is proud to announce associates and teams who placed among the top RE/MAX producers in the United States and worldwide from January to April 2021.

Stan Rutstein in the Bradenton office, the #1 RE/MAX commercial agent in Florida, ranked #2 in the United States and #3 worldwide among individual commercial agents.

Ryan Carson in the Siesta Key office ranked #40 among individual residential agents.

Among small residential teams (two members), the Travis Group in Bradenton ranked #15 in the United States and # 25 worldwide, the Sandra Newell Team in Englewood ranked #39 in the United States, and the Cail Grande Group in Sarasota ranked #50 in the United States.

Among medium residential teams (three to nine members), the Brewer Team in Sarasota ranked #13 in the United States and #23 worldwide, and the Stiver Firth International Team in Englewood ranked #35 in the United States.

For combined residential and commercial sales, the Brewer team ranked #45 in the United States and #78 worldwide, and the Stiver Firth International Team ranked #94 in the United States.

RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact Information
RE/MAX Alliance Group
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
Contact
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com

