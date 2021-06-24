Daniel Matusiak Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Daniel Matusiak Joins the Siesta Key, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group as Team Leader of The Action Group

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Siesta Key, FL, June 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Luxury real estate specialist Daniel Matusiak has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Broker-Associate in the Siesta Key office. He joins longtime RE/MAX Alliance Group associate Fred Sieger to form The Action Group.Matusiak brings 38 years of luxury real estate experience worldwide, serving as Broker-Owner of Action Realty of Sarasota, which joined forces with Nest Seekers International in 2016. He has built a reputation for marketing of some of the most lavish homes on Florida’s Gulf Coast.The son of French parents, Matusiak was raised in Montreal. He speaks French, Spanish and English. He holds the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and is a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing Million Dollar Guild. In 2014, he was selected for membership in the exclusive Haute Living Real Estate Network, which is offered to a single broker from each of the top U.S. and international markets.The Action Group is based in the Siesta Key office at 5221 Ocean Boulevard, Suite 1, Sarasota, Florida 34242. Matusiak can be reached at (941) 504-7618.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 13 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



https://www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



