Been Dreaming of Wanting Something? Giftapart Wants to Help You Get It.

"When I was growing up, I dreamed of having a cool bicycle, the new Nintendo gaming console, and a Macintosh computer. My parents were struggling to provide for their children's needs and didn't have the means to buy me these things. So, I would browse shopping magazines, daydreaming about all the things I wished I could have," said Filipe Pedroso, founder and CEO of Giftapart, "That's why I was so compelled and inspired to startup Giftapart and create a tool that would allow anyone, in any financial circumstances, to get the dream items that they really wished they could have."



Filipe added, "Although anyone can use Giftapart's unique gifting system to break up, what would ordinarily be a pricey item, into affordable parts for family and friends to chip in, some people's social circles are made up of others who don't have extra income to splurge on gift contributions. So, since our mission from day one was to be a dream maker, Giftapart is going to help those less fortunate get that thing they have been dreaming about having, no matter the cost."



“We’ve set a gift price limit of $500 to participate in this program, but if you live in a low-income area there is no price limit. According to the latest government data, there are 34 million people living in poverty in America," stated Liana Pedroso, Giftapart's Chief Administrative Officer, "Think about that; that's a huge number. Millions of teenagers and young adults who are struggling to get by, and, without Giftapart, they would never even have a chance of getting their dream product. Giftapart is going to use its network, advertising, and other means to encourage others to assist in being dream makers together. We're going to take an active roll in these participants' gifts to help them get funded, and make dreams come true."



"We can't wait to get this started," said Filipe, "I am so excited to see the joy that Giftapart, and our community, will bring to people by delivering to them their dream gift.”



Filipe continued, “Giftapart is a social ecommerce ecosystem with an amazing event organizer, unique gift registry, social shopping, social media, calendar manager, and so much more.”



Giftapart is available on any browser at https://giftapart.com as well as both Apple App and Google Play stores.



To learn more about Giftapart's Dream Gift Come True program, please go to https://info.giftapart.com/dream.html



About Giftapart Inc.



Giftapart® Inc., owner and operator of both Giftapart and Chatapart™, is an innovator in social ecommerce through the development of a new social shopping marketplace revolutionizing gifting and innovating ecommerce. Giftapart was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Somerville, New Jersey. The company’s software systems and methods have resulted in the filing of numerous International patents. Giftapart currently provides over 50,000,000 products from hundreds of known and trusted retailers, and is available on any browser, Apple App store, and Google Play store in the United States and Canada. Chatapart is a social media platform with an event planner, social shopping, gift registry, calendar, and more. Liana V. Pedroso

551-202-8008



https://giftapart.com

Chief Administrative Officer

Dir., Corp. Communications & Public Relations

892 US 22, 2nd Floor

Somerville, NJ 08876

(551) 202-8008 Extension 4077



