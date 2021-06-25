CalExit Candidates in Newsom Recall Debate

Press Releases Wildstar for Governor Press Release

"A vote for me is a vote for CalExit," Marinelli proclaims "It's a very simple plan. The plan is to become Governor and declare California an independent country." Secession has been a hot topic over the last few years with advocates from Texas pushing their message all the way to Washington but Louis Marinelli and his colleague Marcus Ruiz Evans were one of the firsts to push for separation from the US in California. Ruiz Evans now spearheads that effort as the President of the YesCalifornia organization.



Contact Information Wildstar for Governor

Nickolas Wildstar

818-538-4878

Wildstar2022.com

Nickolas Wildstar

818-538-4878



Wildstar2022.com



