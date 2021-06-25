Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Updates on the MQ-9 Reaper of the USAF’s 25th Attack Group Presented at the UAV Technology 2021 Conference

SMi Group Reports: The Commander of the US Air Force’s 25th Attack Group has been announced as a presenter at the 6th Annual UAV Technology Conference this September.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, June 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- It was announced earlier this year that the 25th Attack Group began flying the first active-duty operated U.S. Air Forces in Europe MQ-9 Reaper sorties in Romania via remote-split operations as of 1st February 2021.“This is an exciting moment where we can showcase the value of the MQ-9 across the globe, not just in the Middle East,” said Colonel Timothy Monroe, 25th ATKG Commander.“We can demonstrate to our NATO allies and coalition partners that, when our Airmen are given the most difficult tasks, we rise to the occasion and bring the best of who we are to every mission that we accomplish.” *SMi Group is pleased to announce that Colonel Timothy Monroe, Commander, 25th Attack Group, US Air Force has confirmed his attendance as a speaker at the upcoming UAV Technology conference taking place on the 27th and 28th September in London, where he will deliver an update on the enhanced capabilities of the US Air Force's MQ-9 Reaper Unmanned Aircraft System.For those interested in attending the conference, there is an early bird discount of £100 when you register by 30th June 2021. Register at http://www.uav-technology.org/pr3.The opening keynote briefing is titled ‘Guard With Power – The MQ-9 Capabilities of the USAF’s 25th Attack Group’, which will discuss the following points:• The 25th Attack Group’s mission and structure• Operational UAV capabilities of the 25th Attack Group• Training and simulation to develop effective UAV operators• Future operational requirements for USAF UAV missionsThe packed agenda is full of senior military leaders from eight countries, plus industry technical experts from Leonardo, Mynaric, PBS Velka, Weibel Scientific and much more.The full brochure, agenda and speaker line-up is available at http://www.uav-technology.org/pr3.UAV Technology27th – 28th September 2021London, UKGold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsors: Mynaric, PBS Velka, Weibel ScientificSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.*source: af.milAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Jinna Sidhu

020 7827 6088



www.wearable-injectors.co.uk/PRCOMPR2



