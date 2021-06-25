Sinofy Group and EloQ Communications Partner to Assist Technology Firms' Expansion to China, Vietnam and Southeast Asia

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EloQ Communications Press Release

Sinofy Group and EloQ Communications are teaming up to help tech firms build their brands, seek funding and conduct marketing activities in China, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian markets.

EloQ is a leader in the digital branding and marketing industry in Vietnam and the Southeast Asian region. Some of their cases include public relations, digital marketing, strategic planning and creative solutions for Intel, Rakuten Viber, Hitachi, Alipay, Eset, and many big and small technology firms in Vietnam.



According to Sinofy Group’s Co-founder and Angel Investor Amirsan Roberto, partnering with EloQ under Dr. Clāra Ly-Le’s leadership is going to amplify Sinofy’s strong foothold in the Vietnamese market and bring enormous value-added activities and services to their clients. Furthermore, EloQ Communications is an official trusted partner of prominent tech companies such as Microsoft, Alipay, Grab and Intel.



Dr. Ly-Le, EloQ’s Managing Director, expressed: "We’re more than happy to partner with Sinofy. We believe that the partnership would offer significant benefits to technology startups in the region. There has been a significant rise of startups and companies in technology in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, contributing to the economic growth of this region. Moreover, with the future of the 4.0 era, the application of technology in this region will continue to be a growing trend. Accordingly, this professional partnership between EloQ and Sinofy would open up new opportunities for tech startups to reach out to new markets, China and Southeast Asia, with our fundraising and PR/marketing activities. Firms from China can benefit from our local expertise when entering into Vietnam, and vice versa, technology firms in Vietnam can work with us to bring their brands to China."



This partnership is the result of proven successful, both short and long-term projects that united both entities in bringing more value to their communities and clientele.



About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.



EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.



For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com



About Sinofy Group

Our services and activities are designed to meet a single achievement- to get your brand known, get you funding and plug you into the digital fabric in China! We use our deep expertise, extensive network, and years of experience to communicate their story to their audience, localize their narrative, and most importantly, make an impact at every stage of their marketing, funding and more.



Duy Ly

+84 28 39251559





