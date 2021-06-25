Launch of LifeChangers.info - Connecting Clients and Specialists All Over the Globe

Press Releases Life Changers Directory LLC Press Release

Deerfield, IL, June 25, 2021 --( Deerfield, IL, June 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- LifeChangers.Info, an online directory connecting new clients and trusted independent professionals, such as life coaches, business coaches, therapists and tutors, has been launched by serial entrepreneur, Joanna Hakimi. Hakimi created LifeChangers.Info after a phone conversation with a friend in California discussing ways to grow her coaching business. Hakimi realized there was a need for a resource to connect potential clients with the LifeChanger they are in search of and thus, LifeChangers.Info was born. Started just a mere 6 months ago, Hakimi has already amassed a database of over 200 LifeChangers in the US and countries around the world. LifeChangers.Info is absolutely free for specialists to join. All they have to do is create an online profile on the site and watch as clients seek them out based on the information they have shared in their profile. According to Hakimi, she hopes LifeChangers.Info can "become the go to place to find a specialist when one is looking to make any kind of change in their life." For more information about becoming or finding a LifeChanger, visit LifeChangers.Info today. Contact Information Life Changers Directory LLC

Joanna Hakimi

773-575-6253



www.lifechangers.info



