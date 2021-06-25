Purpose Is Life, Inc. Receives Community Leader Award from Giant Food, LLC.

Press Releases Purpose Is Life, Inc. Press Release

Purpose Is Life, Inc. a Washington, D.C. based nonprofit focused on providing services to adolescents and young adults from underserved communities, announced today that it was named the recipient of a donation from the Giant Food Community Leader Award program. This program allows a staff member to identify a charity of choice, and Purpose Is Life was selected.

Washington, DC, June 25, 2021 --(



“We are incredibly grateful and honored to be the recipients of this donation,” said Jamill C. Jones, CEO and Founder, Purpose Is Life. “Giant Food has been a long-standing leader in the grocery industry and receiving the recognition for the work we have done to support low-touch and marginalized communities is heartwarming.”



The Community Leader Award is part of Giant Food’s Excellence Award program and Dionne Martin, store #384 is the staff member who identified Purpose Is Life.



“Each day we witness the struggles of members in our community who are unable to access resources to help better themselves,” says Ms. Martin, “Purpose Is Life continues to provide services to neighborhoods that have been historically redlined, and I wanted to show my support for their efforts.”



In the coming months, Purpose Is Life will launch further programs focused on supporting under-resourced and unsheltered communities in the Washington DC area.



About Purpose Is Life, Inc.

Created with the goal to serve the nation’s capital, Washington D.C., Purpose Is Life, Inc., works to cultivate and inspire the next generation to find their purpose. By leveraging community outreach, social engagement, educational resources, and peer-to-peer empowerment, Purpose is Life, Inc., equips adolescents and young adults from underserved communities with the necessary life resources to help them become effective leaders and productive citizens. Learn more at www.purposeislife.com.



About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today’s busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.



Media Contact - Purpose Is Life, Inc.

contact@purposeislife.com



Media Contact - Giant Food

Daniel Wolk

301-341-8326

Daniel.Wolk@giantfood.com

-or-

Felis Andrade

301-341-3117

Jay Jones

202-505-1643



https://purposeislife.com/



