On-Demand Transit Coming to Fort Erie

Pantonium Inc., an on-demand transit software company is partnering with Regional Limousine to launch an on-demand transit service in the Town of Fort Erie. Anticipated launch date October 14, 2021.

Toronto, Canada, June 25, 2021 --(



This innovative service is powered by Pantonium’s macrotranist software which dynamically and flexibly routes vehicles, in real-time, to optimally match all transit agency resources (vehicles, stops, drivers, fuel, etc.) with rider demand in seconds.



With Macrotransit, cities can solve the problem of underserved communities and limited access to bus routes by delivering a superior customer experience and enhanced transit accessibility. Using this technology, cities are able to “do more with less” and generate operating efficiency and economic productivity outcomes.



With this new service, the Town of Fort Erie will offer an on-demand transit service using minivans and allow citizens to book transit trips from an app, online portal, or by calling an agent. Boarding without booking is possible too; riders simply board and tell the driver their destination. Riders will be able to choose where and when they travel and be able to go between any two transit stops in the town without a transfer.



Gurjap Birring

306 501 7665



www.pantonium.com



