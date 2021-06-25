Press Releases truematter Press Release

Receive press releases from truematter: By Email RSS Feeds: truematter Promotes Bailey Lewis to Director of Content Strategy

Columbia, SC, June 25, 2021 --(



Bailey leads strategic UX efforts for truematter’s large, complex user experience projects. Her approach to content strategy in particular aligns business goals with the needs of real people interacting with digital experiences. Substantial experience in not only UX strategy and content strategy but also user research, user testing, information architecture, and digital accessibility practices inform her approach to leadership and project process. She is also an award-winning writer, international speaker, and thought leader in her field, all of which uniquely positions Bailey to spearhead truematter’s growing content strategy team.



“Bailey is a quintessential digital product strategist,” says Dean Schuster, founder, partner, and user experience lead at truematter. “She expertly synthesizes disciplines of content, UX, and client strategy to lead complex, large-scale projects, all while cultivating a world-class UX content strategy team.”



“As we position truematter for future growth, it’s critical that we have the right leadership in place now,” says Rusty Farrell, co-founder and president at truematter. “With her broad industry experience and technology background, Bailey was the obvious choice to lead our content strategy team. I know she will continue to give selflessly in this role, and further strengthen a key practice area for our company.”



Bailey is looking forward to opportunities her position and team will create for truematter’s content strategy efforts. “Content strategy is a critical part of creating excellent, successful digital experiences,” Bailey says. “But it’s also a discipline that’s often overlooked or misunderstood. Truematter understands the elevated success a focus on content strategy brings to our clients and continues to invest in building our content strategy team and practice which sets us apart from many other UX shops in the region and beyond. I’m proud to be leading the charge on this front and can’t wait to see what our talented team will accomplish together next.”



About truematter

We plan, evaluate, test, and create interactive, human experiences for any screen. Our work aligns with the way real people approach technology, which improves efficiency, productivity and user satisfaction time after time. You can find us at truematter.com. Columbia, SC, June 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- truematter (truematter.com) is pleased to promote Bailey Lewis as the Director of Content Strategy for the Columbia, South Carolina team.Bailey leads strategic UX efforts for truematter’s large, complex user experience projects. Her approach to content strategy in particular aligns business goals with the needs of real people interacting with digital experiences. Substantial experience in not only UX strategy and content strategy but also user research, user testing, information architecture, and digital accessibility practices inform her approach to leadership and project process. She is also an award-winning writer, international speaker, and thought leader in her field, all of which uniquely positions Bailey to spearhead truematter’s growing content strategy team.“Bailey is a quintessential digital product strategist,” says Dean Schuster, founder, partner, and user experience lead at truematter. “She expertly synthesizes disciplines of content, UX, and client strategy to lead complex, large-scale projects, all while cultivating a world-class UX content strategy team.”“As we position truematter for future growth, it’s critical that we have the right leadership in place now,” says Rusty Farrell, co-founder and president at truematter. “With her broad industry experience and technology background, Bailey was the obvious choice to lead our content strategy team. I know she will continue to give selflessly in this role, and further strengthen a key practice area for our company.”Bailey is looking forward to opportunities her position and team will create for truematter’s content strategy efforts. “Content strategy is a critical part of creating excellent, successful digital experiences,” Bailey says. “But it’s also a discipline that’s often overlooked or misunderstood. Truematter understands the elevated success a focus on content strategy brings to our clients and continues to invest in building our content strategy team and practice which sets us apart from many other UX shops in the region and beyond. I’m proud to be leading the charge on this front and can’t wait to see what our talented team will accomplish together next.”About truematterWe plan, evaluate, test, and create interactive, human experiences for any screen. Our work aligns with the way real people approach technology, which improves efficiency, productivity and user satisfaction time after time. You can find us at truematter.com. Contact Information truematter

Rusty Farrell

803-252-9896



truematter.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from truematter