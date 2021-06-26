Commander of the UK ISTAR Force, Air Commodore Nicholas Hay to Present at Airborne ISR 2021 Conference

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, June 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group's sixth Airborne ISR conference taking place on the 20th and 21st October in London seeks to cover a comprehensive overview of Maritime Patrol, Data Dissemination, UAV Technology, International Surveillance Cooperation, AWACS, 5th Generation ISR, Industrial Engagement, Threat Evolution, and much more.For those interested in attending, there is a £200 early bird discount available until 30th June 2021. Register at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr2.With the Royal Air Force remaining at the forefront of delivering airborne intelligence for UK operations, SMi Group is delighted to announce that this year’s agenda includes three key UK speakers set to deliver insightful presentations, thoroughly covering the intelligence chain.The host nation speakers include:• Air Commodore Nicholas Hay, ISTAR Force Commander, Royal Air Force will be presenting on "Enhancing RAF ISR Capabilities through the Acquisition of New Platforms and the Upgrade of Existing Systems"• Squadron Leader Oliver Fuller, E-7 Wedgetail AEW Mk1 Staff Officer, ISTAR Force Headquarters, Royal Air Force will be presenting on "The Move to Future ISR Platforms: Integrating the E-7 Wedgetail into RAF Operations for Enhanced Capabilities"• Dr Andrew Bennett, Senior Principal Scientist - ISR Capability, DSTL, UK MoD will be presenting on "UK Science and Technology Opportunities and Challenges for Air ISR"In addition to the UK, this year's conference will host an international gathering of high-ranking experts from NATO, the US, Germany, Portugal, Lithuania, and more.The new brochure including the full speaker line-up, programme details, is available at http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr2.Airborne ISR Conference20th-21st October 2021London, UKGold Sponsors: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and LeonardoSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

http://www.airborne-isr.net/pr2



