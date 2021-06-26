Conversations To Remember Day is June 29

Conversations To Remember is a non-profit organization. The organization tries to create a bridge between seniors and youth and to combat loneliness in senior citizens, many who suffer from dementia. C2R provides residents at assisted living facilities, with companionship by connecting them with volunteer teens and young adults who interact with them via weekly virtual visits.

For more information or about Conversations to Remember, to volunteer with our organization, and to donate online, please visit our website www.ConversationstoRemember.org. Pine Brook, NJ, June 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- June 29 is Conversations To Remember Day. Conversations To Remember (C2R), was founded following the death of Ruth Lefkowitz on June 29, 2020. Ruth suffered from dementia, and was in the memory care unit of an assisted living community. Even with visits and phone calls from loved ones on a daily basis, along with interaction from the staff at the facility, Ruth suffered from severe loneliness which hastened her decline.At C2R they emphasize how important it is to help relieve feelings of loneliness and isolation in senior citizens, especially those with dementia, by matching them with high school and college students for weekly virtual visits, forming intergenerational relationships.Their volunteers want to help spread awareness of the epidemic of loneliness among senior citizens by participating in the “Pie a Senior Volunteer” challenge. The challenge is taking place now through June 29, 2021 on Instagram @Conversations.to.Remember. C2R invite the public to follow their Instagram page, read the senior volunteer quotes, and vote for one of the senior volunteers to receive a pie in the face on June 29. The more people who vote and share C2R's Instagram, the greater the awareness of this important cause.For more information or about Conversations to Remember, to volunteer with our organization, and to donate online, please visit our website www.ConversationstoRemember.org.