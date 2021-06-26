Long-Term Care Insurance Policy Sales Reported

Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. To obtain long-term care insurance costs from a specialist call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website www.aaltci.org. Los Angeles, CA, June 26, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The number of individuals purchasing traditional long-term care insurance in 2020 declined from prior years, according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI)."Some 49,000 individuals purchased a traditional long-term care insurance policy," shared Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "Keep in mind that today, more people are opting for a linked-benefit product such as a life insurance policy that can also pay long-term care benefits."Slome was sharing information with leading insurance professionals who educate consumers and offer long-term care planning solutions. "The decline of traditional policies has been steady since reaching a peak in 2000 and 2001 when over 700,000 new policies or group LTC certificates were purchased in a single year.""The need for this important protection has not changed," Slome noted with the professionals. "Having more solutions available including some of the short-term care products is good for consumers and good for you."The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. To obtain long-term care insurance costs from a specialist call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website www.aaltci.org. Contact Information American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

